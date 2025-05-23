Prince William Is Planning This "Radical Departure" From King Charles and Queen Elizabeth When He Becomes King, Per Palace Insider
He wants to "move away" from one particular type of royal tradition.
The British monarchy has always been about tradition and continuity, but with each new King or Queen, changes are also bound to come. King Charles III carries out a different strategy than his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and when Prince William takes the throne, he'll have the opportunity to make changes in his own way. As the Prince of Wales considers what his future will look like, one royal editor has pointed out that he's keen to veer away from "shaking some hands" in favor of making a real "difference."
Speaking on a new episode of True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat on Friday, May 23, Kate Mansey, royal editor for the Times, said a palace insider claims William has some big changes in store.
While discussing the prince's visit to Street Soccer Scotland this week, she said, "I think what's really interesting about this is, I wrote a profile about William recently, and someone very close to him was saying that this is a move away from these classic kinds of patronages, where you would go and support an existing charity, to actual projects."
The Prince of Wales demonstrated this during his trip to Edinburgh, announcing a new partnership with the soccer-based organization and the Royal Foundation "to foster health and wellbeing, reduce isolation, and strengthen social connections for thousands of local people of all ages."
Mansey continued that William "wants to come away and think, ‘I've made a difference there, there's money that's gone into that community centre or there's something that's happened because I went there,' rather than just showing up and shaking some hands."
The royal editor explained that this new approach from the Prince of Wales is indicative of how he wants to operate as a royal, calling it "quite a radical departure, really, from what The King does, or what the late Queen did."
The remarks follow comments in Mansey's piece for the Times from William Hague, who works with the Prince of Wales at the Royal Foundation's United for Wildlife initiative. "He’s not one for long meetings or going around the same thing again," Hague said of the prince. "I’ve often heard him say, 'There’s been too much talk about that. We need to see some action.'"
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Insiders noted that the future King isn't big on "ribbon-cutting representation" from the Royal Family, which was more Queen Elizabeth's style. Instead, he wants to see real change—and as his latest partnership demonstrates, that doesn't need to wait until he becomes King.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Do You Die for a Killer Tan?
A look inside the rise of "The Barbie Drug," an unregulated, understudied injection that promises bronzed skin—and a load of unwanted side effects.
-
Kylie Jenner's Woven Jacquemus Clutch Is the Ultimate Summer Bag
Bodycon dresses are officially back.
-
Princess Eugenie Has Been Given a Special New Royal Role by Uncle King Charles
The princess announced the exciting news on Instagram May 23.
-
Prince William Says Indecisive Prince Louis Has "5 Different" Favorites When It Comes to One Royal Passion
It's a big choice for a little prince.
-
Prince William Reveals Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Can Be Bribed With This "Currency"
The royals received some adorable gifts at a Buckingham Palace garden party.
-
Is David Beckham Heading for a Knighthood This Year? His Friendship With King Charles Might Be the Key
Sir Bex at your service.
-
Prince William and Princess Kate's Garden Party Guests Give Major Clue as to Who Will Be Their "Rock" When He Becomes King
Royal squad, assemble.
-
Prince William and Princess Kate are "Careful Not to Overwhelm" Prince George as They Prepare Him to be King
"I think what they're trying to achieve is that he's relaxed in that sort of situation."
-
How King Charles Became Richer Than His Mother Queen Elizabeth II Ever Was
The King added approximately $40 million to his personal wealth in the past year alone.
-
Lip Reader Shares the Hilarious Comment Prince Harry Allegedly Made While Waiting for Meghan Markle to Arrive at Their 2018 Royal Wedding
The Duke of Sussex's anxiety seemed pretty evident.
-
Buckingham Palace Releases an Adorable Photo of Queen Camilla's New Rescue Puppy, Moley, Ahead of an Important Royal Event
The Queen is set to pay tribute to her beloved dog Beth, who died in 2024.