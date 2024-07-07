Prince William Steps In Front of the Camera in New, Revealing Documentary
The two-part docuseries will provide a behind-the-scenes look into one of the Prince of Wales' royal initiatives.
Prince William is apparently taking a page out of his estranged brother Prince Harry's book and stepping in front of the camera for a new documentary.
In a post shared on the official Kensington Palace facebook page, the Prince of Wales announced both a Saatchi Gallery exhibition and an ITV docuseries highlighting his Homewards program—a royal initiative dedicated to ending homelessness.
According to People, the two-part ITV television series aptly titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness will air on both ITV1 and ITVX this fall, and will follow Prince William "as he launches Homewards across the U.K., capturing the stories of individuals currently facing homelessness and those with lived experience."
The series will only chronicle the first year of the prince's five-year initiative, focusing on six locations where Prince William, advocates and project leaders are aiming to combat homelessness: Aberdeen, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, Lambeth, Newport, Northern Ireland, and Sheffield.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
"We’re celebrating the first year of @homewardsuk!" the prince wrote in the caption accompanying the Instagram announcement. "Coming soon: A @saatchi_gallery exhibition. An @itv documentary. As we work to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness, #Homewards is also about changing the narrative, improving the understanding of what it means to be homeless."
Prince William's goal of ending homelessness is said to be one of the many lasting impacts of his late mother, Princess Diana. As People points out, from a young age the royal made it a point to bring both of her sons along when she visited homeless shelters, incorporating her boys in her many initiatives to better serve the less fortunate.
Like his mom, Prince William is also a patron of Centrepoint, a homeless charity, which only speaks to how influential his mother's work was and continues to be as her sons carry the torch.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
“Over the past year we have spent time following Prince William and The Royal Foundation through the first year of the Homewards program," Leo Burley, who is directing the series, said in a statement obtained by People. "We’ve heard some incredibly moving stories from people across the country facing homelessness."
"The documentary paints a picture of homelessness across the UK today, working with many people who never expected to experience life without a place to call home," Burley added. "Everyone we’ve filmed with has welcomed the spotlight that Prince William and Homewards are placing on the UK’s homelessness crisis.”
Of course, the Prince of Wales is not the only member of the royal family to step in front of a camera for a tell-all documentary.
Most recently, his brother, Prince Harry, released a revealing the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which famously (or infamously, depending on which side of the so-called royal feud you fall on) document4ed the royal couple as they navigated royal protocols, endless tabloid scrutiny, family rifts and their move to the United States.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Anya Taylor-Joy Says Husband Malcolm McRae "Accidentally" Proposed on the Iconic 'Forrest Gump' Bench
"He's a boy from Alabama and I'm a blonde."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Salma Hayek Perfects Wimbledon Chic by Pairing a $3,500 Tweed Blazer With a Striped Gucci Shirt
The actress enjoyed the iconic tennis championships from the Royal Box.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Travis Kelce Appears to Wipe Away Tears as Taylor Swift Sings to Him in Amsterdam
“The three songs together are a mashup love song dedicated to Travis," one fan theorized.
By Danielle Campoamor Published