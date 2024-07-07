Prince William Steps In Front of the Camera in New, Revealing Documentary

Prince William is apparently taking a page out of his estranged brother Prince Harry's book and stepping in front of the camera for a new documentary.

In a post shared on the official Kensington Palace facebook page, the Prince of Wales announced both a Saatchi Gallery exhibition and an ITV docuseries highlighting his Homewards program—a royal initiative dedicated to ending homelessness.

According to People, the two-part ITV television series aptly titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness will air on both ITV1 and ITVX this fall, and will follow Prince William "as he launches Homewards across the U.K., capturing the stories of individuals currently facing homelessness and those with lived experience."

The series will only chronicle the first year of the prince's five-year initiative, focusing on six locations where Prince William, advocates and project leaders are aiming to combat homelessness: Aberdeen, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, Lambeth, Newport, Northern Ireland, and Sheffield.

"We’re celebrating the first year of @homewardsuk!" the prince wrote in the caption accompanying the Instagram announcement. "Coming soon: A @saatchi_gallery exhibition. An @itv documentary. As we work to demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness, #Homewards is also about changing the narrative, improving the understanding of what it means to be homeless."

Prince William's goal of ending homelessness is said to be one of the many lasting impacts of his late mother, Princess Diana. As People points out, from a young age the royal made it a point to bring both of her sons along when she visited homeless shelters, incorporating her boys in her many initiatives to better serve the less fortunate.

Like his mom, Prince William is also a patron of Centrepoint, a homeless charity, which only speaks to how influential his mother's work was and continues to be as her sons carry the torch.

“Over the past year we have spent time following Prince William and The Royal Foundation through the first year of the Homewards program," Leo Burley, who is directing the series, said in a statement obtained by People. "We’ve heard some incredibly moving stories from people across the country facing homelessness."

"The documentary paints a picture of homelessness across the UK today, working with many people who never expected to experience life without a place to call home," Burley added. "Everyone we’ve filmed with has welcomed the spotlight that Prince William and Homewards are placing on the UK’s homelessness crisis.”

Of course, the Prince of Wales is not the only member of the royal family to step in front of a camera for a tell-all documentary.

Most recently, his brother, Prince Harry, released a revealing the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which famously (or infamously, depending on which side of the so-called royal feud you fall on) document4ed the royal couple as they navigated royal protocols, endless tabloid scrutiny, family rifts and their move to the United States.