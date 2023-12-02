If You Want to Work for the Prince and Princess of Wales, You Have To Pass a Truly Bizarre Test First

Whatever you might expect to take place in a job interview to work in the Royal Household—specifically for the Prince and Princess of Wales—this is likely not that: The Mirror reports that “standards are, in royal palaces, incredibly high, but the test that staff have to pass to become employees in Princess Kate and Prince William’s home is not what you might expect from a royal job interview.”
If you’re specifically applying to be a housekeeper for William and Kate, the outlet reports, you must have a good eye for detail. They’re not the only members of the royal family who value this trait—“King Charles, for instance, is very particular about the way he takes his tea,” The Mirror reports—but to work in William and Kate’s home, the job interview takes testing this skill to another level.
In the documentary Sandringham: The Royals at Christmas, the royal family’s head of staff recruitment Tracey Waterman said that “one of the tests I like to do to see if a candidate has a potential eye for detail is to place a dead fly either in the fireplace or on the carpet,” she said. Once the trap is set, Waterman waits to see if the candidate will notice it, and if they do, their chances of landing the job skyrocket.
“Once the dead fly is placed, I then bring the candidate into the room,” Waterman said. “It’s a great test.” She added that only “one out of 10 [candidates] will actually bend down and pick [the fly] up.” And the ones that go the extra mile to pick up the dead fly are the standouts: “That’s the special housekeeper,” she said.
Once hired, William and Kate have other rules for members of their staff, “but many of these are actually said to ensure informality and a good work atmosphere rather than adhering to rigid royal traditions,” The Mirror reports. An example? The Waleses have a “zero tolerance” policy for gossiping amongst their staff, and prefer a more informal dress code, especially when aides are around the couple’s kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
“The kids run around the office, and [William] does not want it to be stuffy,” Valentine Low wrote in his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown. That said, if there are important meetings on the schedule or if the staff is going to Buckingham Palace, suits and more formal workwear is worn.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
King Charles Had Just Two Frosty Words for Son Prince Harry After the Release of the Netflix Docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’
The King’s composure surrounding his younger son allegedly broke for a moment.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Your Guide to the Best Affordable Gifts to Scoop Up This Season
Introducing the ultimate holiday cheat sheet.
By Anneliese Henderson
-
'Sweet Home' Will Return for Its Third and Final Season Very Soon
Fans of the monstrous K-drama won't face another three-year wait.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Prince William is Jealous of Prince Harry’s Ability to “Break Away” from the Royal Establishment, Omid Scobie Writes
“It’s easy to see why William’s fury is bubbling to the top.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William and Prince Harry Will Probably Only See One Another for One Occasion Henceforth
And it’s not an occasion anyone relishes.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate “Felt Like a Caged Animal” While Living in Kensington Palace
Her family of five relocated to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in September 2022.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Once the Peacemaker Between Prince William and Prince Harry, Princess Kate Now Considers Her Relationship With Harry Over
It’s one of many bombshells Omid Scobie is dropping this week in his new book.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle Haven’t Spoken Since 2019, New Book Claims—and Yes, That Includes at Joint Appearances
The “silence was palpable” as Kate and Meghan rode in a car together to Windsor Castle for a walkabout after Queen Elizabeth’s death.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen Camilla and Princess Kate Are a “Unit Together” When It Comes to Fashion Choices, Expert Says
“You could feel this kind of exchange going on between them, which I think is really interesting.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Apparently King Charles and Prince William Aren’t as Close as We’ve Assumed They Were Since Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Instead of working together for the good of the Crown, Omid Scobie writes that the two are more interested in individual success.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
In Between a Rock and a Hard Place, King Charles Might Have the Solution to See Both of His Sons Over the Holidays
Here’s what we know about Prince William, Prince Harry, and Christmas at Sandringham.
By Rachel Burchfield