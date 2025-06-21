How Kate Middleton and Prince William Are "Laying the Foundations" for George, Charlotte, and Louis to Become Working Royals

Kate Middleton and Prince William have already started preparing for their future roles as king and queen, according to royal experts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are also ensuring that their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—are ready for what the future entails as working members of the Royal Family. And according to one report, Kate and William are "laying the foundations" for George, Charlotte, and Louis's futures, without sacrificing their privacy in the process.

Following George, Charlotte, and Louis appearing at Trooping the Colour on June 14, royal commentators have suggested that Kate and William have been very purposeful about how their children have been introduced to the world. "The Prince and Princess of Wales are already laying the foundations for their future royal lives—and doing so with remarkable care," GB News reported.

Highlighting George, Charlotte, and Louis's personal birthday message for Prince William, which was posted on Instagram on June 21, GB News suggested that the trio's adorable message "hinted at the careful media training already underway."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Although it will be quite some time before George, Charlotte, and Louis become working royals, their parents appear to have been preparing the trio for what the future holds. "Over the past year, William and Kate have slowly started to open up their children's public profiles, without compromising their privacy," GB News reported. The outlet also suggested that George, Charlotte, and Louis's inclusion in Instagram posts "mark[ed] a subtle but significant evolution in [Kate and William's] approach to royal parenting."

"William and Kate have slowly started to open up their children's public profiles, without compromising their privacy," GB News reported. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Kate and William get closer to the throne, their three children will likely start assuming greater roles within the Royal Family, too. As noted by GB News, "Rather than formal palace portraits or stiff interviews," Kate and William have seemingly been "embracing informal, family-focused content that speaks directly to the public." The future most certainly looks bright for the Prince and Princess of Wales's kids.