Prince William Reveals Why Princess Diana Would Think He'd Gone “Mad” in New Documentary

Prince William is no stranger to coming up with lofty ideas; after all, he launched the Earthshot Prize to try and solve the world's environmental issues. But in his new documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the royal lays out his plan to end the homelessness crisis in the U.K. once and for all. It's an initiative that he admits might sound a little bit crazy, even to his famously charitable late mother, Princess Diana.

"She’d think I was mad," Prince William revealed in the two-part documentary. And while the Prince of Wales knows his goal is lofty, he said that it was his mom who inspired the idea.

"My mother introduced me to homelessness a long time ago and it's had a deep resonation with me, because of the connection I felt," he shared in one of the episodes.

The documentary—which will premiere on Disney+ Nov. 1 and on ITV in the U.K. on Oct. 30 and 31—follows William through the first year of Homewards, his five-year program "that aims to show it is possible to end homelessness," per Disney+.

Several new photos were shared in the documentary, including this one of Princess Diana and a young William visiting homelessness charity The Passage in 1993. (Image credit: The Passage)

William, seen interacting with guests at a holiday event, went on to become The Passage's royal patron. (Image credit: Kensington Palace/Andrew Parsons)

In the program, Prince William shared rare unseen photos of himself with Princess Diana while visiting homelessness charity The Passage, an experience he said felt daunting as an 11-year-old boy. "I’d never been to anything like that before. And I was a bit anxious as to what to expect," the Prince of Wales said.

However, he went on to enjoy the visits with his mom and brother Prince Harry. "I remember having some good conversations—just playing chess and chatting," he said. "That’s when it dawned on me that there are other people out there who don't have the same life as you do."

William noted that Princess Diana's work with the homeless inspired him to want to carry on her mission of helping others.

The father of three—who now serves as royal patron of The Passage as well as homelessness charity Centrepoint—said he's gone on to teach his kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, about those less fortunate.

"When I was very small, my mother started talking about homelessness, much like I do with my children now on the school run," William said in the docuseries, adding that it was "important" for him to make sure his children were "not just living in their own little worlds."

Prince William: We Can End Homelessness will premiere on Disney+ worldwide on Friday, Nov. 1.