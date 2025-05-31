Royal Aides Reveal Prince William Is "Pretty Demanding" and "Impatient" Regarding One Aspect of His Work

Prince William has been taking on more responsibilities within the Royal Family in recent years, and he has also taken over the Duchy of Cornwall. In a new profile of the Prince of Wales, royal aides discussed William's approach to running the duchy, which reportedly includes some "demanding" behavior and a degree of "impatience."

The Telegraph recently accompanied the Prince of Wales when he visited the Duchy of Cornwall. Consisting of "128,494 acres of land across 20 counties," William inherited the duchy when his father, King Charles, acceded the throne. The Duchy of Cornwall is a huge source of income for Prince William, who charges rent on properties and land within the hereditary estate.

Discussing William's approach to managing the Duchy of Cornwall, secretary Will Bax told the outlet, "He's easy to follow because he's got great conviction and personality, and he really wears his heart on his sleeve in terms of social interest and his desire to have a positive impact in the world." Bax also called William "pretty demanding," before saying the attribute is "great," especially as the prince is "pretty ambitious."

Prince William visits the Duchy of Cornwall. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Estate director Ben Murphy discussed Prince William's approach to working within the Duchy of Cornwall, revealing that the royal has a "healthy impatience, as his father did." However, Murphy suggested William's "impatience...puts the wind in our sails; he really cares."

William is "pretty ambitious," per a royal aide. (Image credit: Getty Images)

William himself opened up about the work he's doing within the Duchy of Cornwall, including building additional houses to help people who are unhoused. "I see the duchy as an extension of the work we do with the Royal Foundation," Prince William told The Telegraph.

The Prince of Wales elaborated, "I see it as a branch of my philanthropy...There's so much good we can do in the rural world. I see [the duchy] as another arm to the work that I want to do, which is being a positive force for good."

Bax confirmed William's aims, telling the outlet, "He's a man on a mission...He's asking us to change and evolve in a way to deliver positive impact at scale and at pace."