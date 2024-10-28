Prince William Shares Never-Before-Seen Childhood Photos of Himself with Princess Diana
He revealed some precious memories in his new documentary.
In a new documentary about homelessness in the U.K., Prince William is offering a rare glimpse into his childhood—and the profound impact his mother, Princess Diana, and her charity work had on him from a young age.
The future King shared four rare unseen photos from his youth in Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, showing himself and Princess Diana visiting The Passage, a homelessness charity in London that was close to the late princess's heart.
In one touching image from 1993, Prince William—who turned 11 that June—is dressed in a suit and tie as he poses with his mom and two chefs in the charity's kitchen. Another snap captures Diana speaking warmly with a group at the shelter, William at her side.
In a third photo from the same visit, William proudly holds wrapped Christmas presents as he and Princess Diana—who seems to be giving a subtle holiday shoutout with her bright green printed blouse—smile with a group of women.
The Prince of Wales spoke about his first visit to The Passage in the documentary, sharing, "My mother took me to The Passage. She took Harry and I both there. I must have been about 11, I think, probably, at the time. Maybe 10. I’d never been to anything like that before. And I was a bit anxious as to what to expect."
However, he found himself surprised by the visit. "I remember at the time, kind of thinking, well, if everyone's not got a home, they're all going to be really sad." Instead, he described "how happy an environment" The Passage had from what what he'd expected.
William—who would go on to become the charity's royal patron as an adult—is seen playing chess with one of The Passage's clients in an unseen pic from a different visit, and he spoke about the experience in the new doc.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"I remember having some good conversations—just playing chess and chatting," he said. "That’s when it dawned on me that there are other people out there who don't have the same life as you do."
The documentary follows the Prince of Wales's journey to end homelessness, and the royal admitted that he experiences feelings of guilt when it comes to "not doing more."
"I've spent enough time learning and listening to what people have been through that I feel almost guilty every time I leave," he revealed. In another clip from the documentary, the prince shared why he was the right person to carry the torch for this project.
"I come with no other agenda other than desperately trying to help people who are in need," Prince William—who also serves as patron of another homelessness charity, Centrepoint—said, adding, "I see that as part of my role."
Although Prince William: We Can End Homelessness is currently only available to view on ITV in the U.K., on Monday, Oct. 28, it was announced that the documentary will stream worldwide on Disney+ Friday, Nov. 1.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Princess Kate Is Planning a Christmas Party to "Rival" King Charles and Queen Camilla's Festivities
Other members of the Royal Family are "waiting to see how Charles’ health holds up."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
10 Unexpected Ways to Style Cowboy Boots
Embrace the footwear without looking like a rodeo extra.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Zendaya Puts Your Work Bag to Shame With a $3,000 Designer Tote
She's carrying one of the most famous rich-girl bags of all time.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Princess Kate Is Planning a Christmas Party to "Rival" King Charles and Queen Camilla's Festivities
Other members of the Royal Family are "waiting to see how Charles’ health holds up."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Do Princess Kate and Prince William Take George, Charlotte, and Louis Trick-or-Treating?
Here's how the royals celebrate Halloween.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Shares Rare Comments About Princess Diana and Prince Harry in New Documentary
"She took Harry and I both there... And I was a bit anxious as to what to expect."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Prince William Is Unlikely to Leave the U.K. While King Charles Is in Australia
"That might not be wise at this particular juncture."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William's Uncut Podcast Interview "Would Have Blown the Public Away"
Mike Tindall teases the juicy details that were cut from his chat with the royals.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana Once Snuck Backstage at a Dance Show Featuring a Parody of Baby Prince William
The cast got the shock of their lives.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Diana Relied on "A Revolving Door" of "Clairvoyants, Psychics and Spiritual Advisors" Amid Marital Troubles
"Most…told her what she already knew."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Lady Kitty Spencer Reveals How Her Cousin Prince William "Inspires" Her
"His efforts have made a significant impact."
By Amy Mackelden Published