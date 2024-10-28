Prince William Shares Never-Before-Seen Childhood Photos of Himself with Princess Diana

In a new documentary about homelessness in the U.K., Prince William is offering a rare glimpse into his childhood—and the profound impact his mother, Princess Diana, and her charity work had on him from a young age.

The future King shared four rare unseen photos from his youth in Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, showing himself and Princess Diana visiting The Passage, a homelessness charity in London that was close to the late princess's heart.

In one touching image from 1993, Prince William—who turned 11 that June—is dressed in a suit and tie as he poses with his mom and two chefs in the charity's kitchen. Another snap captures Diana speaking warmly with a group at the shelter, William at her side.

In a third photo from the same visit, William proudly holds wrapped Christmas presents as he and Princess Diana—who seems to be giving a subtle holiday shoutout with her bright green printed blouse—smile with a group of women.

Prince William and Princess Diana sat down to speak with a group of men during a 1993 visit to The Passage. (Image credit: The Passage)

The Prince of Wales spoke about his first visit to The Passage in the documentary, sharing, "My mother took me to The Passage. She took Harry and I both there. I must have been about 11, I think, probably, at the time. Maybe 10. I’d never been to anything like that before. And I was a bit anxious as to what to expect."

However, he found himself surprised by the visit. "I remember at the time, kind of thinking, well, if everyone's not got a home, they're all going to be really sad." Instead, he described "how happy an environment" The Passage had from what what he'd expected.

William—who would go on to become the charity's royal patron as an adult—is seen playing chess with one of The Passage's clients in an unseen pic from a different visit, and he spoke about the experience in the new doc.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Young William held some Christmas gifts during their visit. (Image credit: The Passage)

"I remember having some good conversations—just playing chess and chatting," he said. "That’s when it dawned on me that there are other people out there who don't have the same life as you do."

The documentary follows the Prince of Wales's journey to end homelessness, and the royal admitted that he experiences feelings of guilt when it comes to "not doing more."

"I've spent enough time learning and listening to what people have been through that I feel almost guilty every time I leave," he revealed. In another clip from the documentary, the prince shared why he was the right person to carry the torch for this project.

Prince William looked deep in concentration as he played chess with a client at The Passage during another 1993 visit. (Image credit: The Passage)

"I come with no other agenda other than desperately trying to help people who are in need," Prince William—who also serves as patron of another homelessness charity, Centrepoint—said, adding, "I see that as part of my role."

Although Prince William: We Can End Homelessness is currently only available to view on ITV in the U.K., on Monday, Oct. 28, it was announced that the documentary will stream worldwide on Disney+ Friday, Nov. 1.