Prince William Receives a Rock Star Welcome at a Poignant Event on Princess Diana's Birthday
The Prince of Wales wants to help people who have been "screwed by society."
Tuesday, July 1 would have been Princess Diana's 64th birthday, and Prince William spent the day highlighting a cause close to his late mother's heart. The Prince of Wales was greeted by wild cheers as he arrived in Sheffield to mark the two-year anniversary of his Homewards program, which aims to eliminate homelessness in the U.K, "making it rare, brief and unrepeated."
Diana worked tirelessly on homelessness charities, and the Prince of Wales has inherited her passion to help the unhoused. William—who visited Meadowhead Secondary School to see the impact of a new early intervention program—received a warm welcome by crowds of students and local families. In a clip shared on X by Hits Radio South Yorkshire, the crowd waved flags and screamed like they were at a One Direction concert as the future King's car pulled up to the school.
Per Kensington Palace, the school's new initiative identifies young people who may be at risk of homelessness and provides prevention support, and William attended a class as well as shaking hands and meeting students to a raucous reception outside.
The prince also attended a special event to celebrate the two-year anniversary of Homewards. Sitting on stage with former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Dragon's Den entrepreneur Stephen Bartlett, Prince William stated that he wanted to help people who have been "screwed by society."
The Prince of Wales also announced a new partnership with Brown's charity Multibank, which helps people get back on their feet after homelessness by providing essentials like clothing and toiletries. The event brought together representatives from across the Homewards program's six flagship locations in the U.K., with the initiative reporting that more than 100 initiatives are currently in place to tackle homelessness.
"Homelessness is about housing, but it's not just about housing," William said. "We have to ask people their problems, find out what has brought them to such a situation."
He continued that once people are "at an age when you’re already past your education or training opportunities, you are literally screwed by society unless somebody comes along and says I'll give you a chance and an opportunity."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.