Pink Blouse from Princess Diana’s 1981 Engagement Portrait Is Expected to Net Up to $100,000 at Auction

After the release of part one of the sixth and final season of Netflix’s The Crown (which focuses heavily on Princess Diana), it seems as though Diana fever is alive and well—and some are keen to strike while the iron is hot.

People reports that the blouse that the former Princess of Wales wore for her engagement portrait to then-Prince Charles is expected to net around $100,000 at auction. (Yes. $100,000. For a blouse.) The pink blouse was actually designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel—who also designed Diana’s iconic wedding dress when she married Charles on July 29, 1981.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The blouse will be available to purchase as part of Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies’ Hollywood Legends auction, where Julien’s reports it is expected to bring in somewhere between $80,000 and $100,000.

The engagement portrait was taken by Lord Snowden, and the blouse is described as a “pink crepe blouse with ruff-like collar and loose pleats.” According to Julien’s, Diana picked the blouse from a rack of clothing presented to her by former Vogue fashion editor Anna Harvey. The portrait appeared in the February 1981 issue of the same publication—when Diana was just 19 years old.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“When she saw our blouse on the rack, she fell in love with it, asked who had made it, and was directed to us,” Elizabeth Emanuel wrote in her book A Dress for Diana, adding that the blouse came to be after a client left a mascara stain on a custom-made gown, prompting the Emanuels to use the materials for the blouse, which appeared on display at Diana’s former home, Kensington Palace, from 2017 to 2019.