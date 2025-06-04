Princess Diana "Started Crying" While Discussing Prince Harry, Prince William and This Shocking Event
News presenter Eamonn Holmes recalled a moment when the late princess "went into a whole literal sob story."
The largest-ever auction of Princess Diana memorabilia is set to take place later this month, and her shoes, hats and iconic dresses come along with some fond memories of the princess. GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes shared one such story on the channel's GBN Breakfast show June 4, recalling the royal's caring nature and how she wept openly about one tragic event—as well as her young sons, Harry and William.
Holmes, who co-hosts the program with Ellie Costello, said, "One day I remember I complimented her on her outfit that she was wearing." He explained that the look in question was a shade called "Royal Ulster Constabulary green," which was the color of the police force in Northern Ireland at the time.
Diana "said 'Yes, RUC green, what do you think?'" Holmes continued, adding that the conversation set Diana off "into a whole literal sob story."
"She started crying about a bomb explosion that had happened in Northern Ireland, and she was very, very close, very connected with all of that," the news presenter said.
Holmes, who called Diana "very knowledgeable" about the troubles in Northern Ireland, said their conversation switched gears to Prince William and Prince Harry.
"She then went on to talk about William and Harry going to school, and how that upset her," he continued. "They went to boarding school or whatever it is, and so we talked about all those things."
Continuing on to the Julien's Auctions event that will take place on June 26 in Beverly Hills, the pair discussed the ongoing legacy of Diana through her style. "The designer of Diana's wedding dress said it was just clothes or just a dress," Costello said. "But then Diana wore it, and then it was something special and it became part of history, and that's exactly what happened."
More than 300 pieces of royal history will be auctioned off this month, including Diana's famous "Caring Dress," one of her famous ski suits, and a variety of shoes, bags, cards and letters from the late princess.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
