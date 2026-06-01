Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips Have a Little-Known Half Sister Who Is Sure to Be Making a Royal Wedding Appearance
It will be a family affair when Princess Anne's son marries Harriet Sperling on June 6.
As Peter Phillips prepares to marry NHS nurse Harriet Sperling on June 6, there’s been an increased spotlight on the otherwise low-key royal—and it turns out that he and sister Zara Tindall have a half-sister that not many royal fans know about.
Zara and Peter’s father is Princess Anne’s first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, and the Olympic gold medal winning equestrian has another daughter, Stephanie Phillips, from his second marriage. The 28-year-old’s mother is Sandy Pflueger, who was married to Captain Mark between 1997 and 2012, and fans can expect to see Stephanie at this weekend’s royal wedding.
Although she doesn’t often make public appearances with the royals, Zara and Peter’s half-sister served as a bridesmaid at both Zara’s 2011 wedding to Mike Tindall and Peter’s first wedding to Autumn Kelly.
Despite their 20-year age difference, Peter and Stephanie are said to share a close relationship, and although it seems unlikely he'll have bridesmaids for a second wedding, Ms. Phillips is expected to be among those in the congregation at Saturday's ceremony.
Stephanie had her own special wedding day in 2022 when she married William Hosier, per Hello!, and she announced her engagement on Instagram in May 2021 with some sweet photos showing off a sapphire engagement ring.
Zara and Peter's sibling shares the family passion for horseback riding and has been spotted cheering for Zara at equestrian events over the years. She’s also a competitive horsewoman herself, and although she hasn’t posted on Instagram since 2022, she often shared photos of her riding career.
Outside of Peter and Harriet's immediate families, other guests expected at the wedding include King Charles and Queen Camilla, along with the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.