Princess Kate's Best Suits—and How to Shop Them
All hail the queen of trouser suits.
In the early days of her royal career, Catherine, Princess of Wales was known for her love of tailored coat dresses and conservative floral midis. In the past few years, however, Princess Kate began embracing the pantsuit. Some royal fans expressed boredom over the royal's parade of suits last year—at one point she wore 13 (!) consecutive trousered looks—but like it or not, her business-y looks seem here to stay.
It comes as no surprise that Kate Middleton turned to a tried-and-true formula for her first appearance since finishing chemotherapy, wearing a wine red Roland Mouret suit for a meeting with 16-year-old cancer patient Liz Hatton on Oct. 2.
The tailored suit is one the royal first wore during a 2022 visit to Boston, and she's worn it on two subsequent occasions while swapping out her tops to give it a fresh look—something the princess is known to do when repeating her workwear. But even though the Princess of Wales chose an older outfit, it was still perfectly on trend, embracing burgundy, one of fall 2024's biggest color trends.
Every outfit the princess wears is sure to make headlines. In honor of her return to the style spotlight, we're taking a look back at some of Kate Middleton's best suits (so far).
Purple Punch
When Princess Kate chose a royal purple suit by Emilia Wickstead during a 2021 trip to Northern Ireland, she proved a power suit doesn't have to be basic. While she first wore the jacket open with a navy turtleneck, she later wore the buttoned-up blazer without anything underneath for a 2023 appearance, showing us all you can make even the brightest of looks look fresh with some simple styling switches. I'm loving a satin version of Kate's suit for the party season ahead.
Pretty in Pink
The Princess of Wales brought some serious summer energy to London's Foundling Museum when she wore a pale pink Alexander McQueen pantsuit at a June 2022 event, and she repeated the same look (but added a fun pearl belt and a matching pink top) in May 2023. If pink-on-pink feels too much for you, I can relate. Adding a pastel blazer with jeans or pink pants with a white turtleneck adds a pop of color without feeling too Pepto Bismol.
White Hot
We've seen Kate step out in a white suit on a number of occasions ranging from her 2022 Caribbean tour to the 2023 Rugby World Cup. And while us mere mortals might balk at the idea of keeping an all-white Alexander McQueen fit looking fresh, the princess proves that it can be done (just maybe not with toddlers around).
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
Keeping It Classic
Princess Kate loves this pinstriped look so much that she once wore it twice in one week—and we can see why. The princess chose Holland Cooper's navy double-breasted blazer and matching trousers for a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook in 2023, switching things up by wearing it with a different top at a Black History Month event just four days later. Fortunately for royal fans, this is one look that's actually still in stock and ready for your own autumn workwear moments.
Lady in Red
The princess turned to another Alexander McQueen style in January 2023, wearing a fiery red blazer and matching wide-legged trousers for a pre-campaign launch event for the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood. With the holiday season quickly approaching, why not make like Kate and add a similar scarlet shade into your suit repertoire?
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Nicole Kidman Twins with Daughter Sunday Rose in Preppy Plaid Skirts
The mother-daughter duo made me do a double take.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
An International Day of the Girl Celebration Done Right
Inside ‘Marie Claire’ and Clé de Peau’s exclusive conversation about the impact of women in STEM.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Katie Holmes Brings an Unexpected Summer Trend Into Fall
Her take is refreshingly affordable.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
These Bold Fall Suit Trends Are Challenging Sad Corporate Style
Your fresh new office looks inspired by the runways.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
The Vampire's Wife, One of Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice's Favorite Designers, Is Shutting Down
She's worn it several times over her royal career.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Princess Kate Recycled a Stunning Festive Gown to Tease Her Christmas Carol Concert
No notes.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
The New Power Suit
Modern-day skirt sets mean business (if you want them to).
By Sara Holzman Published
-
Kate Middleton's Favorite Superga Sneakers Are On Sale Right Now
They're her go-to for casual engagements—and they're 30% off on Amazon.
By Anya Meyerowitz Published
-
Princess Kate Stunned in Powder Blue While Visiting Northern Ireland
She's back on her color-blocking streak.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kate Middleton Rounds Out the Summer in Yet Another Polka Dot Dress
Here's permission to bring the print into fall.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kate Middleton's New Favorite Designer Revealed That There's Always a Daring Detail in Her Pieces
Ooh la la!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published