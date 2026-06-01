Princess Diana quickly became a beloved member of the Royal Family after marrying King Charles on July 29, 1981. Unsurprisingly, the former Princess of Wales was inundated with gifts every year on her birthday—including from one unexpected royal.

In his book, A Royal Duty, former royal butler Paul Burrell reflected on Princess Diana's birthday celebrations throughout the years.

"If the princess dreaded July 1, so did her butler," Burrell joked. "I would be running up and down those stairs for hours on end. A delivery from Selfridges, from Harrods, from the royal grocers Fortnum & Mason, from Harvey Nichols."

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Despite announcing her separation from King Charles in December 1992, one member of the Royal Family always celebrated Princess Diana's birthday, according to Burrell.

"And then, without fail, a bunch of flowers from Prince Charles who addressed every letter and card he sent, every year until her death, 'Dearest Diana,'" the royal butler revealed.

"Red roses arrived from friends. Then white flowers—tulips from Elton John and more roses from Gianni Versace." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, King Charles wasn't the only person to send Princess Diana gifts every year on her birthday.

"24 long-stemmed yellow roses, boxed from Edward Goodyear, the florist in Mayfair, from a secret admirer the world never got to know about," Burrell revealed. "Red roses arrived from friends. Then white flowers—tulips from Elton John and more roses from Gianni Versace."

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The former butler continued, "All her female friends sent flowers or presents. At the police box, well-wishers left cards, presents, and flowers. By the end of the day, [her apartment] resembled a florist's shop and every conceivable flat surface was covered with cards."

"[W]ithout fail, a bunch of flowers from Prince Charles who addressed every letter and card he sent, every year until her death, 'Dearest Diana.'" (Image credit: John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images)

Basically, it sounds as though Princess Diana was shown a lot of love on her birthday from everyone around her.