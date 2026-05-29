For years, Calabasas was just one of the many cities located in the hills of L.A., full of gated communities and mansions to the rich and famous. And then Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007—and suddenly the gates opened up. The mystique of Calabasas as a home to the upper echelon has only grown in the years since, as the Kardashians and other reality stars have given the world selective sneak peeks to a world of premium organic salads and luxury shopping complexes. Now, Netflix is revealing all with their latest reality show, Calabasas Confidential.

Calabasas Confidential, which premieres on May 29, follows a group of early-20-somethings—most of whom grew up and graduated high school ensconced within the polished streets of SoCal. Most of the cast are longtime friends who parted ways during college or as they set off to pursue their careers, but as they're reunited for a summer, they must face what they left behind at home and where to go next. Read on for what to know about every member of the Calabasas Confidential cast—including where you may recognize them from and their famous families.

Nicole Sahebi

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 22



Instagram: @nicolesahebi

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Though Nicole claims she was quiet throughout her time at Calabasas High School, her social media following is anything but. The content creator boasts over 2 million Instagram followers and 3 million on TikTok. Before moving back to Calabasas, she studied marketing at Loyola Marymount University, where she launched her career as a full-time content creator, making aesthetic collegiate "day in the life" videos.

Nicole doesn't take center stage in much of the show's drama, but she certainly plays a part in some of it. Still, her more subdued demeanor makes her memorable among her boisterous castmates.

Suede Brooks

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 25



Instagram: @suedebrooks

Suede is introduced as an influencer friend of Nicole's, but quickly ingratiates herself into the fabric of the friend group (and its drama). Another big-time L.A. influencer, with over 1 million followers on TikTok and 1.7 million on Instagram, Suede first broke into the scene with a YouTube channel, where she spoke out against bullying.

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Some might also recognize the bubbly blonde from the poker table. Brooks has appeared at a few poker tournaments over the years, namely competing in the Celebrity Poker Tour in 2024.

Jemma Durrant

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 24

Instagram: @jemmadurrant

After studying advertising at the University of Oregon, Jemma returns to Calabasas to live with her parents and work as a marketing coordinator for Kelly+Partners Group Holdings, a promotion she scores during the first season of the show. Jemma also boasts a social following of her own, with over 22,000 followers on Instagram and over 300,000 on TikTok. Her main tension throughout the show is with her high school ex, Dylan Wolf, with whom she had an on-and-off relationship during their time at Calabasas High School.

Dylan Wolf

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 24

Instagram: @dylannwolf and @malibuscowboy

If you're a frequent purveyor of #RodeoTok, then the moniker "Malibus Cowboy" might ring a bell. While Dylan's high school friends attended college or filmed their days for the internet's consumption, Dylan opted for a slightly different route and went to work on a Malibu ranch post-high school. He eventually began parlaying that hustle into social media content, posting under his own name as well as the pseudonym "Malibu's Cowboy."

Though he remains firmly in the Gen Z content creator bucket, his brand is a little different from the GRWM vlogs and brand deals common with some of his peers. Think: True Grit if Supreme handled all the marketing. And his lasso isn't the only thing at risk of tying Dylan up this first season. The 24-year-old finds himself in numerous entanglements throughout the course of the show—including with his ex flame, Jemma Durrant.

Emma Medrano

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 22

Instagram: @eemmamedrano

After studying business administration at Moorpark College, Emma returned to Calabasas with a job managing social media for Mercedes-Benz, boosting her own profiles (with over 80,000 TikTok followers), and stirring up a bit of drama in her old high school friend group. Things get especially tense in the first episode between her and Jemma, after the other girl discovers Emma might be dating Dylan.

Jodie Woods

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Age: 19

Instagram: @jodiewoods and @wodiewrld

Jodie Woods might be a new face, but if you're a fan of The Kardashians, then you're likely familiar with her older sister Jordyn Woods. Like the Kardashians, the Woods family has become a Calabasas staple over the years. They're close with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. Model and entrepreneur Jordyn was once among Kylie Jenner's close friends before a falling out, and now Jodie is paving her own path. With over 1 million Instagram followers, Jodie has over 800,000 TikTok followers, as well.

Kimora Lewis

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 23

Instagram: @kimoranicole and @kimoranicolebeauty

After attending Loyola Marymount University, Kimora returned to Calabasas to pursue a career as a beauty influencer, sharing content with her over 19,000 Instagram followers, and as a DJ. She even released a song, "Dreamin'," while filming the show. She's also one of the handful of cast members who attended Sierra Canyon School, rather than Calabasas High School. Her old high school flame, Hercy, is also in the cast.

Emilie Nelson

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 23

Instagram: @emiliennelson

Another graduate of Sierra Canyon School, Emilie enters the show as a Southern Methodist University graduate and a friend of Alexie and Kimora. However, tensions arise when Kimora's former flame, Hercy, shows interest in Emilie.

Hercy Miller

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 24

Instagram: @hercymiller

As the son of rappers Master P and Sonya C, Hercy knows a thing or two about fame. He returns to Calabasas with hopes of playing in the NBA. He played for the basketball team at the University of New Orleans Privateers (where his father is the president of basketball operations), but reveals on the show that he got injured in his freshman year. Most of this first season, Hercy spends training and working to be drafted into the NBA.

Ben Favaedi

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 22

Instagram: @ben_favaedi

Compared to his other cast members, Ben's a bit of an enigma. He doesn't have a massive social following—though he does seem to be starting his own jewelry business, according to his LinkedIn. He enters the show about midway through the season, and immediately catches the eye of a few girls in the cast.

Alexie Olivo

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 23

Instagram: @alexierolivo

Alexie returns to Calabasas with plans to eventually move to New York to pursue modeling (which, judging by her Instagram, she may have already). She starts the season as one of Emilie's good friends. There's also a bit of history and chemistry between Alexie and fellow cast member Preston Pippen, who have been crushing on each other for years.

Preston Pippen

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 23

Instagram: @prestonpippen

This isn't the first time a Pippen has graced our television screens. Preston's dad is professional basketball player Scottie Pippen, while his mother, Larsa Pippen, famously starred in Bravo's Real Housewives of Miami. Preston remains magnanimous with most everyone in the group (Jemma even tagged him in a recent post), and harbors a long-standing crush on Alexie.

Raine Michaels

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 25

Instagram: @rainee_m

As the daughter of actress Kristi Gibson and Poison singer Bret Michaels, Rain is among the cohort of cast members who come from a line of fame and all its fortunes. She's got ambitions to become a model, actress, and sports broadcaster, and has a passion for rescuing animals. She even takes some of the cast members to a rescue shelter later in the season. She's currently signed with Ford Models and with The Montag Group as a sports broadcaster and personality, according to her LinkedIn.

Sterling Retzlaff

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 24

Instagram: @retzlaff.sterling

You might not recognize Sterling from anywhere, but you'll definitely recognize his girlfriend, former Dance Moms alum Brynn Rumfallo, during the brief moments she appears on the show. Sterling is the only cast member in the group who didn't grow up in Calabasas, or even in California. The 24-year-old wannabe model moved to the area from Alaska, where he grew up and lived after graduating from Texas Tech University. He met and became friends with Dylan and later Hercy, who introduced him to the rest of the cast.

Sterling is somewhat of the audience stand-in as he experiences the world of Calabasas for the first time. Though he's sometimes a fish out of water in some of the group's more heightened moments, he also oftentimes functions as the voice of reason in the show.