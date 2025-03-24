I'm determined to build the perfect warm-weather wardrobe as we inch closer to summer weather. That means I’m shopping for a few pieces in my favorite trendy spring color : butter yellow. Luckily for me, Zara and H&M both have a ton of picks in the shade that span clothes and new shoe color trends.

Butter yellow is a must-have because it’s the perfect replacement for the white T-shirts and tank tops in your collection. The creamy hue adds an elegant touch to any of your outfits since it's not as vibrant as other pastels like lavender or pale pink. Just look at style stars like Katie Holmes , Beyoncé , and Jennifer Lawrence to see its appeal—all three have already endorsed the shade, confirming its cult-famous status.

Keeping this in mind, I spent some time browsing the new arrivals at H&M and Zara to curate a selection of must-have pieces. My discoveries include boho-inspired tops , stylish wide-leg jeans , and chic spring jackets. Nothing on this list costs more than $150, allowing you to stock up without breaking the bank.

H&M Ruffled Tunic $35 at H&M This ruffled top puts a butter yellow spin on the boho trend.

H&M Chiffon Circle Skirt $45 at H&M Team it with this floaty maxi skirt.

H&M Lacing-Detail Chiffon Blouse $25 at H&M For a slightly more fitted option, try this tie-front blouse.

H&M Pima Cotton T-Shirt $25 at H&M You can never go wrong with a simple T-shirt.

H&M Flounce-Trimmed Dress $65 at H&M This dress is perfect for the wedding coming up on your calendar.

ZARA Wide Sleeve Linen Shirt $46 at Zara Imagine this styled over a bikini on vacation.

H&M Dress With Flared Skirt $55 at H&M I would wear this mini dress with a pair of white heels.

ZARA Structured Knit Polo Jacket $46 at Zara This is a slightly brighter way to take on the butter yellow trend.

ZARA Short Ruffle Dress Zw Collection $90 at Zara Pack this mini dress on your next vacation.

ZARA Ruched Knit Top $40 at Zara I would wear this top with a pair of white trousers for the office.

ZARA Oversized Poplin Shirt $46 at Zara I make sure to have a button-down in in my collection at all times—this one is great.

H&M Knit Tank Top $25 at H&M Swap your white tank for this butter yellow version.

H&M Cotton Tunic Dress $55 at H&M This would make the perfect bathing suit coverup.

ZARA High-Waisted Loose Fit Jeans Zw Collection $70 at Zara If you're sick of your regular denim, try this yellow pair of jeans.

ZARA Fine Wool Knit Polo Top $40 at Zara This polo tee feels so elevated.

H&M Wide-Leg Dress Pants $75 at H&M Meet your new favorite pair of trousers.

H&M Dress With Eyelet-Embroidered Sleeves $35 at H&M I'm buying this to wear to a bridal shower I have coming up next month.

H&M Fine-Knit V-Neck Sweater $25 at H&M I always have a lightweight sweater on hand when I'm traveling, and this one is my favorite.

H&M Small Crossbody Bag $30 at H&M How sweet is this crossbody bag?

H&M Pleated Scrunchie $7 at H&M Sometimes, even the smallest detail can really elevate an outfit.

ZARA Combination Running Sneakers $60 at Zara Swap your usual white sneakers for this yellow pair.

ZARA Knit Cardigan With Elbow-Length Sleeves $50 at Zara This cardigan feels so elegant.

ZARA Leather Slingback Strap Heels $70 at Zara This '90s-inspired pair of heels is so classic.

ZARA Zw Collection Cotton Jacket $129 at Zara This is my new favorite spring jacket.

H&M Smocked Jersey Dress $35 at H&M I love how chic and easy smocked dresses are to wear on sticky summer days without sacrificing comfort.