Move Over White—This New Butter Yellow Neutral Is Everywhere at H&M and Zara

Here are my favorite picks.

women wearing butter yellow
(Image credit: Zara; H&M)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

I'm determined to build the perfect warm-weather wardrobe as we inch closer to summer weather. That means I’m shopping for a few pieces in my favorite trendy spring color: butter yellow. Luckily for me, Zara and H&M both have a ton of picks in the shade that span clothes and new shoe color trends.

Butter yellow is a must-have because it’s the perfect replacement for the white T-shirts and tank tops in your collection. The creamy hue adds an elegant touch to any of your outfits since it's not as vibrant as other pastels like lavender or pale pink. Just look at style stars like Katie Holmes, Beyoncé, and Jennifer Lawrence to see its appeal—all three have already endorsed the shade, confirming its cult-famous status.

Keeping this in mind, I spent some time browsing the new arrivals at H&M and Zara to curate a selection of must-have pieces. My discoveries include boho-inspired tops, stylish wide-leg jeans, and chic spring jackets. Nothing on this list costs more than $150, allowing you to stock up without breaking the bank.

H&M, Ruffled Tunic
H&M
Ruffled Tunic

This ruffled top puts a butter yellow spin on the boho trend.

H&M, Chiffon Circle Skirt
H&M
Chiffon Circle Skirt

Team it with this floaty maxi skirt.

H&M, Lacing-Detail Chiffon Blouse
H&M
Lacing-Detail Chiffon Blouse

For a slightly more fitted option, try this tie-front blouse.

H&M, Pima Cotton T-Shirt
H&M
Pima Cotton T-Shirt

You can never go wrong with a simple T-shirt.

H&M, Flounce-Trimmed Dress
H&M
Flounce-Trimmed Dress

This dress is perfect for the wedding coming up on your calendar.

ZARA, Wide Sleeve Linen Shirt
ZARA
Wide Sleeve Linen Shirt

Imagine this styled over a bikini on vacation.

H&M, Midi Skirt
H&M
Midi Skirt

Slip skirts are a non-negotiable.

H&M, Dress With Flared Skirt
H&M
Dress With Flared Skirt

I would wear this mini dress with a pair of white heels.

ZARA, Structured Knit Polo Jacket
ZARA
Structured Knit Polo Jacket

This is a slightly brighter way to take on the butter yellow trend.

ZARA, Short Ruffle Dress Zw Collection
ZARA
Short Ruffle Dress Zw Collection

Pack this mini dress on your next vacation.

ZARA, Ruched Knit Top
ZARA
Ruched Knit Top

I would wear this top with a pair of white trousers for the office.

ZARA, Oversized Poplin Shirt
ZARA
Oversized Poplin Shirt

I make sure to have a button-down in in my collection at all times—this one is great.

H&M, Knit Tank Top
H&M
Knit Tank Top

Swap your white tank for this butter yellow version.

H&M, Cotton Tunic Dress
H&M
Cotton Tunic Dress

This would make the perfect bathing suit coverup.

ZARA, High-Waisted Loose Fit Jeans Zw Collection
ZARA
High-Waisted Loose Fit Jeans Zw Collection

If you're sick of your regular denim, try this yellow pair of jeans.

ZARA, Zw Collection Long Shorts
ZARA
Zw Collection Long Shorts

Bermuda shorts are summer's most controversial trend.

ZARA, Fine Wool Knit Polo Top
ZARA
Fine Wool Knit Polo Top

This polo tee feels so elevated.

H&M, Wide-Leg Dress Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Dress Pants

Meet your new favorite pair of trousers.

H&M, Dress With Eyelet-Embroidered Sleeves
H&M
Dress With Eyelet-Embroidered Sleeves

I'm buying this to wear to a bridal shower I have coming up next month.

H&M, Fine-Knit V-Neck Sweater
H&M
Fine-Knit V-Neck Sweater

I always have a lightweight sweater on hand when I'm traveling, and this one is my favorite.

H&M, Small Crossbody Bag
H&M
Small Crossbody Bag

How sweet is this crossbody bag?

H&M, Pleated Scrunchie
H&M
Pleated Scrunchie

Sometimes, even the smallest detail can really elevate an outfit.

ZARA, Combination Running Sneakers
ZARA
Combination Running Sneakers

Swap your usual white sneakers for this yellow pair.

ZARA, Knit Cardigan With Elbow-Length Sleeves
ZARA
Knit Cardigan With Elbow-Length Sleeves

This cardigan feels so elegant.

ZARA, Leather Slingback Strap Heels
ZARA
Leather Slingback Strap Heels

This '90s-inspired pair of heels is so classic.

ZARA, Zw Collection Cotton Jacket
ZARA
Zw Collection Cotton Jacket

This is my new favorite spring jacket.

H&M, Smocked Jersey Dress
H&M
Smocked Jersey Dress

I love how chic and easy smocked dresses are to wear on sticky summer days without sacrificing comfort.

TOPICS
Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸