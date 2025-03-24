Move Over White—This New Butter Yellow Neutral Is Everywhere at H&M and Zara
Here are my favorite picks.
I'm determined to build the perfect warm-weather wardrobe as we inch closer to summer weather. That means I’m shopping for a few pieces in my favorite trendy spring color: butter yellow. Luckily for me, Zara and H&M both have a ton of picks in the shade that span clothes and new shoe color trends.
Butter yellow is a must-have because it’s the perfect replacement for the white T-shirts and tank tops in your collection. The creamy hue adds an elegant touch to any of your outfits since it's not as vibrant as other pastels like lavender or pale pink. Just look at style stars like Katie Holmes, Beyoncé, and Jennifer Lawrence to see its appeal—all three have already endorsed the shade, confirming its cult-famous status.
Keeping this in mind, I spent some time browsing the new arrivals at H&M and Zara to curate a selection of must-have pieces. My discoveries include boho-inspired tops, stylish wide-leg jeans, and chic spring jackets. Nothing on this list costs more than $150, allowing you to stock up without breaking the bank.
Slip skirts are a non-negotiable.
I would wear this mini dress with a pair of white heels.
This is a slightly brighter way to take on the butter yellow trend.
I make sure to have a button-down in in my collection at all times—this one is great.
If you're sick of your regular denim, try this yellow pair of jeans.
Bermuda shorts are summer's most controversial trend.
I'm buying this to wear to a bridal shower I have coming up next month.
I always have a lightweight sweater on hand when I'm traveling, and this one is my favorite.
Swap your usual white sneakers for this yellow pair.
I love how chic and easy smocked dresses are to wear on sticky summer days without sacrificing comfort.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
