Dua Lipa's Custom Schiaparelli Wedding Outfit Features a Sculpted Blush Bustier and an Asymmetric Skirt

Dua Lipa is now officially married after the superstar tied the knot with actor Callum Turner in a civil ceremony in London. Rumors suggest a lavish Italian wedding will follow, but the "Houdini" singer's first wedding outfit did not disappoint.

Lipa was photographed leaving the ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, May 31, wearing a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture outfit, designed by Daniel Roseberry.

Per a press release, the outfit consists of "a sharply tailored ivory blazer in cady adorned with personalized gold bijoux buttons, and a matching asymmetric skirt with a sculpted blush bustier trimmed in white lace."

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The Barbie star accessorized her outfit with a pair of white gloves and Christian Louboutin Miss Z Pumps in Bianco. Lipa's hat, which includes a gold leaf lining, was created by Stephen Jones. For jewelry, she opted for a Bvlgari Serpenti High Jewelry Necklace and Bvlgari Stud Earrings.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner at Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin on February 14, 2026. (Image credit: Gerome Defrance/Getty Images)

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The superstar has regularly worn Schiaparelli designs, including donning a stunning bridal white plumed gown at the fashion house's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show in July 2025.

Lipa confirmed her engagement to Turner in an interview with British Vogue in June 2025.

"Yeah, we're engaged," she told the outlet. "It's very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever—it's a really special feeling."

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Callum Turner and Dua Lipa at the Met Gala on May 5, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the interview, Lipa also revealed that Turner asked her friends and her sister to advise him on her custom-made engagement ring.

"It's so me," she said of her diamond ring. "It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."

Congratulations to the newlyweds!