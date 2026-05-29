Olive Young Is Finally Stateside—These 12 K-Beauty Products Are Already in My Cart
It's more affordable than ever to shop at the Korean retailer.
Korean beauty fans: I have news for you: Olive Young has officially arrived in the States. Alongside the opening of its first American brick-and-mortar store in Pasadena, California, the K-beauty retailer launched a dedicated U.S. e-commerce platform.
What does this mean for you? You can kiss tariff fees goodbye. Now that products are sourced and shipped domestically, shoppers no longer have to pay the additional fee. Plus: free shipping with orders over $35. The news of more affordable K-beauty products was the only excuse I needed to do a little shopping spree of my own at Olive Young.
It's not a stretch to say that Korean skincare brands like Biodance, Dr. Jart+, and Medicube changed my skincare routine. My skin is glowier than ever after incorporating Korean serums, sheet masks, and sunscreens. I may still be on the path to achieving glass skin, but now that Olive Young is in the U.S., it's easier and more affordable.
If you're wondering what's worth picking up from the site, or looking to upgrade your skincare routine, shop my go-tos, broken down by category, below.
Best K-Beauty Cleansers at Olive Young
My skincare routine always starts with a double cleanse. A Korean oil cleanser works like magic at removing makeup, SPF, and excess, plus it helps to clear and tighten pores. I follow it up with a foaming cleanser to ensure a job well done.
This silky-smooth oil cleanser works like a charm to remove all makeup, including pesky waterproof mascara. It emulsifies nicely into a milky lather, and I swear it's the reason behind my diminishing blackheads.
Best K-Beauty Toners at Olive Young
Adding Korean toners (yes, I use multiple) to my routine has been the biggest game-changer. I didn't think my combination skin needed any more moisture, but these hydrating toners, complete with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides, have given my glow a major boost.
This milky toner is like a cup of coffee for my face. It instantly refreshes and brightens (again, with rice water), giving me the perfect base for makeup. Despite its watery texture, it absorbs shockingly fast, too.
Best K-Beauty Serums at Olive Young
I find it way too easy to go overboard on serums. I used to be tempted to layer serum after serum to tackle all of my skin concerns at once with lots of active ingredients. Then I discovered a few K-Beauty serums that address my issues with innovative formulas.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
I'm shocked at how quickly my dark spots lightened up ever since I added this brightening serum to my routine. It combines niacinamide and tranexamic acid not just to treat dark spots, but to prevent them from cropping up again.
PDRN isn't just a buzzy industry word—speaking from experience, the stuff actually works. With this serum, which is packed with PDRN and peptides, my skin is plumper and firmer than ever before.
Best K-Beauty Moisturizers at Olive Young
Whenever my skin is freaking out, whether it's from over-exfoliation or harsh weather, a Korean moisturizer swoops in to save the day. While most K-beauty moisturizers help repair the skin barrier in some shape or form, my favorites tackle dryness and irritation head-on, all while leaving my skin wonderfully plump and dewy.
Best K-Beauty Sunscreens at Olive Young
Korean sunscreens are the gold standard. Point blank, period. They have the dreamiest formulas with weightless textures, invisible yet glowing finishes, and innovative ingredients. The picks I use on repeat go far beyond sun protection by hydrating and clearing skin.
This pick will have you saying goodbye to chalky, thick sunscreens for good. It features an ultra-lightweight, serum-like texture that feels weightless on the skin. It also uses centella asiatica to soothe sensitive skin and redness.
Best K-Beauty Face Masks at Olive Young
The pinnacle of self-care for me is throwing on a face mask and relaxing on the couch. The Korean picks I love give real results, both immediate and long-term. Depending on the state of my skin, I'll go with a collagen mask for a facial-like effect, or a soothing mask to calm down irritation.
This face mask is a cult favorite for a reason—the glow it gives is truly out of this world. Low-molecular collagen and hyaluronic acid absorb into the skin as the sheet turns transparent. Once you take it off a few hours later (or feel free to wear it to bed!), pores look tighter, fine lines are diminished, and skin is glowing.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.