Korean beauty fans: I have news for you: Olive Young has officially arrived in the States. Alongside the opening of its first American brick-and-mortar store in Pasadena, California, the K-beauty retailer launched a dedicated U.S. e-commerce platform.

What does this mean for you? You can kiss tariff fees goodbye. Now that products are sourced and shipped domestically, shoppers no longer have to pay the additional fee. Plus: free shipping with orders over $35. The news of more affordable K-beauty products was the only excuse I needed to do a little shopping spree of my own at Olive Young.

It's not a stretch to say that Korean skincare brands like Biodance, Dr. Jart+, and Medicube changed my skincare routine. My skin is glowier than ever after incorporating Korean serums, sheet masks, and sunscreens. I may still be on the path to achieving glass skin, but now that Olive Young is in the U.S., it's easier and more affordable.

If you're wondering what's worth picking up from the site, or looking to upgrade your skincare routine, shop my go-tos, broken down by category, below.

Best K-Beauty Cleansers at Olive Young

My skincare routine always starts with a double cleanse. A Korean oil cleanser works like magic at removing makeup, SPF, and excess, plus it helps to clear and tighten pores. I follow it up with a foaming cleanser to ensure a job well done.

Round Lab 1025 Dokdo Cleansing Oil $23 at us.oliveyoung.com This silky-smooth oil cleanser works like a charm to remove all makeup, including pesky waterproof mascara. It emulsifies nicely into a milky lather, and I swear it's the reason behind my diminishing blackheads. The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Cleanser (Was $12) $10 at us.oliveyoung.com A teeny, tiny amount of this cleanser is all you need to work into a rich, foamy lather. It has the added benefits of moisturizing with vitamins and ceramide, and brightening with rice water.

Best K-Beauty Toners at Olive Young

Adding Korean toners (yes, I use multiple) to my routine has been the biggest game-changer. I didn't think my combination skin needed any more moisture, but these hydrating toners, complete with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides, have given my glow a major boost.

I'm From Rice Toner (Was $28) $25 at us.oliveyoung.com This milky toner is like a cup of coffee for my face. It instantly refreshes and brightens (again, with rice water), giving me the perfect base for makeup. Despite its watery texture, it absorbs shockingly fast, too. Dr. Jart+ Vital Hydra Solution™ Hydro Plump Treatment Essence $34 at us.oliveyoung.com This toner delivers on its name—with hyaluronic acid as the star ingredient, this essence makes my skin look plump and dewy. You only need a few drops to cover your face and neck, so this bottle will last you a long time.

Best K-Beauty Serums at Olive Young

I find it way too easy to go overboard on serums. I used to be tempted to layer serum after serum to tackle all of my skin concerns at once with lots of active ingredients. Then I discovered a few K-Beauty serums that address my issues with innovative formulas.

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Anua Niacinamide 10 TXA 4 $23 at us.oliveyoung.com I'm shocked at how quickly my dark spots lightened up ever since I added this brightening serum to my routine. It combines niacinamide and tranexamic acid not just to treat dark spots, but to prevent them from cropping up again. Medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum (Was $22) $19 at us.oliveyoung.com PDRN isn't just a buzzy industry word—speaking from experience, the stuff actually works. With this serum, which is packed with PDRN and peptides, my skin is plumper and firmer than ever before.

Best K-Beauty Moisturizers at Olive Young

Whenever my skin is freaking out, whether it's from over-exfoliation or harsh weather, a Korean moisturizer swoops in to save the day. While most K-beauty moisturizers help repair the skin barrier in some shape or form, my favorites tackle dryness and irritation head-on, all while leaving my skin wonderfully plump and dewy.

Illiyoon Ceramide Ato Concentrate Cream $25 at us.oliveyoung.com Consider Illiyoon as the South Korean equivalent to CeraVe—as such, you can expect effective, no-frills products. I love this moisturizer for its soothing, sensitive-skin-friendly formula. My skin feels baby-butt soft after every use. Dr. Althea 147 Barrier Cream $27 at us.oliveyoung.com When I get the tretinoin peelies (as I like to refer to it) around my nose and chin, this cream comes through. With ectoin and seven types of hyaluronic acid, it almost immediately soothes irritation and dryness.

Best K-Beauty Sunscreens at Olive Young

Korean sunscreens are the gold standard. Point blank, period. They have the dreamiest formulas with weightless textures, invisible yet glowing finishes, and innovative ingredients. The picks I use on repeat go far beyond sun protection by hydrating and clearing skin.

SKIN1004 Centella Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum UV SPF50 (Was $26) $18 at us.oliveyoung.com This pick will have you saying goodbye to chalky, thick sunscreens for good. It features an ultra-lightweight, serum-like texture that feels weightless on the skin. It also uses centella asiatica to soothe sensitive skin and redness. Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing UVlock (Was $25) $20 at us.oliveyoung.com This creamy sunscreen is so moisturizing, you could get away with skipping moisturizer altogether. What's more, it protects against blue light in addition to UVA and UVB rays, so you stay protected all around.

Best K-Beauty Face Masks at Olive Young

The pinnacle of self-care for me is throwing on a face mask and relaxing on the couch. The Korean picks I love give real results, both immediate and long-term. Depending on the state of my skin, I'll go with a collagen mask for a facial-like effect, or a soothing mask to calm down irritation.

Biodance Bio Collagen-Real Deep Masks $19 at us.oliveyoung.com This face mask is a cult favorite for a reason—the glow it gives is truly out of this world. Low-molecular collagen and hyaluronic acid absorb into the skin as the sheet turns transparent. Once you take it off a few hours later (or feel free to wear it to bed!), pores look tighter, fine lines are diminished, and skin is glowing. Dr. Jart+ Cryo Robber™ Soothing Face Mask $14 at us.oliveyoung.com I'll forever keep these masks stocked in my beauty cabinet. When my skin is particularly red, dry, or irritated, I slap it on, and I'm good as new after about 20 minutes. Its cooling sensation isn't just soothing, but it instantly puts me at ease.

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