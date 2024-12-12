The secret to a coveted designer wardrobe lies in two things: rare vintage and brand new runway. In fashion, pulling from the designer archives is considered the singular biggest flex (hence the red carpet vintage boom), even more so than wearing runway pieces before they're released to the public—which is also recognized as an impressive feat. Blake Lively, however, accomplished both in the same look.

On Dec. 11, Lively attended the 2024 Beauty Inc Awards dressed head-to-toe in summer's most popular color trend. Her look consisted of a sequin button-down and matching butter yellow trousers. The pastel colorway was an unexpected choice, given that chocolate brown and rich burgundy are considered the colors of the season.

Blake Lively styles summer's butter yellow trend for fall, in a sequin button-down and trousers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her two-piece set is fresh from Sergio Hudson's runway, debuting in last September's Spring 2025 show. Though the designer has historically focussed on womenswear, this collection marked his first foray into menswear.

Lively's co-ord, specifically, was a the hero of the new line. It debuted on a male model, styled with suede loafers and a matching banana yellow belt.

Her outfit debuted months earlier, in the menswear segment of Sergio Hudson's Spring/Summer 2025 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Off the runway, the It Ends With Us actor chose a more feminine styling. She wore the top partially-unbuttoned, but paired it with floral printed Louboutin pumps covered in a rainbow of pointed spikes. Her bag of choice, meanwhile, was a quilted Chanel Double Flap bag that, like her shirt, was also coated in sequins.

She styled the look with a pastel Chanel bag in the same hue. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though these Sergio Hudson designs haven't yet hit stores, they're already hugely popular among celebrities. Beyoncé, for example, wore the womenswear version in October, attending Glamour's Women of the Year event in a pale yellow knit tee and silk maxi skirt from the same show.

The push for pastels has been an ongoing theme this fall. Only days before Beyoncé wore her monochromatic 'fit, Katie Holmes wore a butter yellow turtleneck and coat while out in NYC. Rihanna, too, made the springtime hue feel cold-weather appropriate, via a plush teddy coat and satin pumps.

