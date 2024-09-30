Princess Theodora of Greece Marries American Matthew Kumar in Royal Wedding

Princess Theodora of Greece is now a married woman. The Greek royal tied the knot with her American fiancé Matthew Kumar on Saturday, September 28, in a royal wedding held at the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Annunciation in Athens, Greece.

The newlyweds were beaming as they posed for photographs outside of the cathedral, both clearly delighted to finally be married. Their nuptials had already been postponed on two occasions, People reported.

In May 2020, they were forced to postpone wedding plans due to restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sadly, the couple's nuptials were put on hold again in January 2023 following the death of the bride's father, King Constantine II, at the age of 82.

Princess Theodora of Greece holds hands with new husband Matthew Kumar. (Image credit: Jose Ruiz/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Rather romantically, the bride's parents, King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie, married in the same venue—the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Annunciation in Athens, Greece—on September 18, 1964.

For Princess Theodora's wedding to Kumar, her brothers—Crown Prince Pavlos and Prince Phillipos—served as groomsmen, alongside Prince Achilleas-Andreas. Serving as bridesmaids were Princess Maria-Olympia and Arrietta Morales de Grecia, an official statement revealed.

The statement also explained, "The couple's desire to have their wedding in Athens reflects their love for Greece, the strong ties they maintain with the country and their desire to share Greek culture and hospitality and identity with their guests."

Princess Theodora of Greece and Matthew Kumar leave their wedding ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Theodora announced her engagement to Kumar on November 16, 2018. In an Instagram post, which featured an adorable black-and-white photo of the couple, the royal wrote, "Words can’t express our happiness and excitement. I can’t wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you Matt."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Greek monarchy was officially abolished in December 1974. After growing up in the U.K., Princess Theodora moved to the U.S. to study at Brown University. She would later pursue an acting career, appearing as Alison Montgomery on The Bold and the Beautiful and acting in movies such as The Great Awakening and June.