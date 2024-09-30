Princess Theodora of Greece Marries American Matthew Kumar in Royal Wedding
The royal nuptials had previously been postponed on two separate occasions.
Princess Theodora of Greece is now a married woman. The Greek royal tied the knot with her American fiancé Matthew Kumar on Saturday, September 28, in a royal wedding held at the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Annunciation in Athens, Greece.
The newlyweds were beaming as they posed for photographs outside of the cathedral, both clearly delighted to finally be married. Their nuptials had already been postponed on two occasions, People reported.
In May 2020, they were forced to postpone wedding plans due to restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sadly, the couple's nuptials were put on hold again in January 2023 following the death of the bride's father, King Constantine II, at the age of 82.
Rather romantically, the bride's parents, King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie, married in the same venue—the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Annunciation in Athens, Greece—on September 18, 1964.
For Princess Theodora's wedding to Kumar, her brothers—Crown Prince Pavlos and Prince Phillipos—served as groomsmen, alongside Prince Achilleas-Andreas. Serving as bridesmaids were Princess Maria-Olympia and Arrietta Morales de Grecia, an official statement revealed.
The statement also explained, "The couple's desire to have their wedding in Athens reflects their love for Greece, the strong ties they maintain with the country and their desire to share Greek culture and hospitality and identity with their guests."
Princess Theodora announced her engagement to Kumar on November 16, 2018. In an Instagram post, which featured an adorable black-and-white photo of the couple, the royal wrote, "Words can’t express our happiness and excitement. I can’t wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you Matt."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The Greek monarchy was officially abolished in December 1974. After growing up in the U.K., Princess Theodora moved to the U.S. to study at Brown University. She would later pursue an acting career, appearing as Alison Montgomery on The Bold and the Beautiful and acting in movies such as The Great Awakening and June.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Rihanna Wears Leggings as Pants Like Only She Can
Of course she pairs them with extra-oversize furs.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Sophie Turner Says She Was "Widely Misquoted" After Discussing Being a Single Mother
"I applaud single mothers doing it alone."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
'Industry' Will Return After Its Shocking Season 3 Finale—Here's What We Know About Where the HBO Hit Will Go Next
Pierpoint & Co. may now be Al-M’iraj Pierpoint, but we haven't seen the last of the company's alums.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Queen Camilla's Son Shares a Rare Update on King Charles' Cancer Treatment
Tom Parker Bowles described his mother as "tough" while coping with Charles' diagnosis.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
James Middleton's Son Inigo Wears Clothes Donated by Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton
"They are milestones, because my sisters remember when their child was wearing something."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Reveals How Becoming a "Father for the Second Time" Changed Him
"Much has changed in my life and the world."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana Wasn't Afraid to Go "Where the Pain Was" in Her Charity Work
"It’s so easy to pause, to stop and to say, 'This is too big. It’s too messy.'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Proves He's a Doting Dad by FaceTiming Archie and Lilibet During His New York Trip
"And backstage, he was actually calling Meghan."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Was the "Driving Force" Behind Prince Harry's 40th Birthday Wishes
The Princess of Wales reportedly sent a "thoughtful gift" to her brother-in-law, too.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Calls to Replace the Term "Mental Health" With a New Phrase During New York Trip
"He actually said to me, as we came in, that we should no longer talk about mental health."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William "Treated Themselves" to a Weekend Away Without Their Kids
The royals reportedly escaped to "the monarch's private Highland estate" for a few days.
By Amy Mackelden Published