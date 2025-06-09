Prince William and Prince Harry's Rarely-Seen Cousin Announces There's Another Royal Wedding on the Way
Lady Marina Windsor showed off her new engagement ring in a sweet Instagram post.
It's been a minute since fans have enjoyed a glamorous royal wedding, but one of the lesser-known Windsors announced some exciting news over the weekend. On Sunday, June 8, Lady Marina Windsor—granddaughter of the Duke and Duchess of Kent and third cousin to Prince William and Prince Harry—shared she was engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Nico Macauley.
"Very happy! 💞🎊🌸" Lady Marina, 32, captioned a carousel of photos showing off her new engagement ring. The princess-cut stone appears to be an onyx or deep garnet gem and is surrounded by diamonds, and Marina proudly held it up to the camera in two selfies with her new fiancé.
The couple has rarely been spotted together at official events but Macauley makes frequent appearances on his bride-to-be's Instagram account. Per LinkedIn, Macauley is a graduate of Newcastle University and serves as an account executive at cloud security company Zscaler, while Lady Marina is a philanthropic executive at The Big Give.
Lady Marina's model sister, Lady Amelia Windsor, shared her excitement on the post, commenting, "Yippeeee!" Their brother Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick, commented in typical brother fashion, writing, "So the hazing begins."
And fellow royal cousins Zenouska Mowatt and Flora Vesterberg chimed in, writing, "Love youuuuuu my babes," and "Love you! Happiest news xx," respectively.
Lady Marina forfeited her place in the line of succession in 2008 after being confirmed into the Catholic church, but at the time, was 25th in line to the throne.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
