Prince William and Prince Harry's Rarely-Seen Cousin Announces There's Another Royal Wedding on the Way

Lady Marina Windsor showed off her new engagement ring in a sweet Instagram post.

Lady Marina Windsor and her fiance in an engagement photo holding champagne next to a photo of her in a red hat and black floral dress
(Image credit: Lady Marina Windsor/Instagram, Getty Images)
Kristin Contino's avatar
By
published
in News

It's been a minute since fans have enjoyed a glamorous royal wedding, but one of the lesser-known Windsors announced some exciting news over the weekend. On Sunday, June 8, Lady Marina Windsor—granddaughter of the Duke and Duchess of Kent and third cousin to Prince William and Prince Harry—shared she was engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Nico Macauley.

"Very happy! 💞🎊🌸" Lady Marina, 32, captioned a carousel of photos showing off her new engagement ring. The princess-cut stone appears to be an onyx or deep garnet gem and is surrounded by diamonds, and Marina proudly held it up to the camera in two selfies with her new fiancé.

The couple has rarely been spotted together at official events but Macauley makes frequent appearances on his bride-to-be's Instagram account. Per LinkedIn, Macauley is a graduate of Newcastle University and serves as an account executive at cloud security company Zscaler, while Lady Marina is a philanthropic executive at The Big Give.

Lady Marina Windsor and her fiancé Nico Macauley showing her engagement ring and smiling

Lady Marina Windsor announced her engagement to Nico Macauley on Sunday.

(Image credit: Lady Marina Windsor/Instagram)

Lady Marina Windsor sitting at a restaurant showing her engagement ring

Lady Marina showed her engagement ring to the camera in one snapshot.

(Image credit: Lady Marina Windsor/Instagram)

Lady Marina Windsor and Nico Macauley posing in front of the sea and a sunset

The couple recently enjoyed a trip to Ireland.

(Image credit: Lady Marina Windsor/Instagram)

Lady Marina's model sister, Lady Amelia Windsor, shared her excitement on the post, commenting, "Yippeeee!" Their brother Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick, commented in typical brother fashion, writing, "So the hazing begins."

And fellow royal cousins Zenouska Mowatt and Flora Vesterberg chimed in, writing, "Love youuuuuu my babes," and "Love you! Happiest news xx," respectively.

Lady Marina forfeited her place in the line of succession in 2008 after being confirmed into the Catholic church, but at the time, was 25th in line to the throne.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸