Princess Beatrice's Husband Pays a Rare Tribute to These Royal Family Members on Instagram

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have taken an exciting trip to the Middle East this week, joining mom Sarah Ferguson and royal cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall at the F1 Grand Prix in Bahrain. The royals and their respective partners were spotted attending the race on Sunday, April 13, with the York sisters standing out in spring maxi dresses by Reformation and Sézane. While he doesn't often share personal photos on his Instagram account, Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, posted two adorable photos from the event on his Story—including a tribute to his in-laws.

Mapelli Mozzi, who runs property development and interior design firm Banda Property, shared a laid-back photo of Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank standing on the track at the event. Eugenie, dressed in a forest green Reformation dress and white LØCI sneakers, is clutching her straw bag and looking off to the side as a laughing Brooksbank puts his arm around her in the shot.

Touchingly, Mapelli Mozzi added the photo to a highlight on his Instagram account labeled "FAMILY," making it the first time he's included his in-laws in the collection.

Mapelli Mozzi took a sweet snapshot of sister-in-law Princess Eugenie and brother-in-law Jack Brooksbank at the F1 Grand Prix. (Image credit: Instagram/Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi)

Edo also shared a photo of himself and Beatrice in Bahrain. (Image credit: Instagram/Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi)

Peter Phillips and Eugenie enjoyed some cousin time at the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The entrepreneur also included a picture of himself and Princess Beatrice in the same spot, with the royal dressed in an ecru and green patterned maxi dress by Sézane. The second-time mom—who welcomed daughter Athena with Edo in January—added gold T-strap flats from Zara and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses to her F1 look.

While he didn't include photos of Beatrice's other family members at the race, Zara and Mike Tindall attended alongside Zara's brother Peter Phillips, who brought his new girlfriend to Bahrain. Phillips—who divorced wife Autumn Kelly in 2021—is now dating pediatric nurse Harriet Sperling, and per Hello!, they both brought their children on the trip. Peter is father to Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13, while Harriet has a daughter from a previous relationship.

The couple made their first public appearance in May 2024 at the Badminton Horse Trials, where his equestrian sister Zara was competing, and have also attended Royal Ascot together. Will they make it into Edo's highlight reel? Only time will tell.

Sézane Silvana Dress $335 at Sézane - US