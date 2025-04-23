Princess Isabella Shows She's a "Typical Teenager" in Surprising Behind-the-Scenes Tiara Moment
The Danish royal celebrated her 18th birthday with a relatable new portrait.
Princess Isabella might be a Danish princess (and a newly minted tiara owner), but she's also a regular 18-year-old girl in many ways, as her latest birthday portrait proves. The royal house of Denmark released three stunning photos to mark Isabella's 18th birthday on Monday, April 21, but a day later, they included a behind-the-scenes snapshot taken by none other than mom Queen Mary—and it showed the princess in an adorably candid moment.
King Frederik and Queen Mary's second child made her tiara debut in her birthday photos this week, wearing a stunning off-the-shoulder orange gown with a turquoise and diamond piece gifted by her grandmother, Queen Margrethe. Isabella wore the Turquoise Daisy Bandeau tiara along with matching earrings once worn by her grandmother, and in a photo the royal family shared on April 22, she included a rather modern accessory to the outfit.
Princess Isabella, dressed in full royal regalia, clutched her cell phone in the candid snapshot, and appears to have been caught mid-text as she looks up with a surprised smile at her mom.
A personal message from Princess Isabella was included in the Instagram caption, with the royal writing, "Thank you so much to everyone who helped me celebrate my 18th birthday. It has been really nice that so many people have spent their time, thought and effort to make my day so special. This means a lot to me."
"Fantastic picture with a twinkle in the eyes and telephone in hand. Real youth 👏👏👏" one fan wrote, while another commented, "Does the dress have pockets for the phone? What a beautiful photo of a modern princess 🇦🇺."
"Love everything about it. The big, beautiful smile, the fantastic dress and all the jewelry - and then a typical teenager's indispensable companion: an iPhone 😍😊" a third Instagram user added.
As for Princess Isabella's tiara, it dates back to the late 19th century and was regularly worn by Queen Margrethe—who abdicated the throne to her son, King Frederik (Princess Isabella's father), in January 2024. Whether the former queen ever used a cell phone while wearing a tiara remains unclear, but it's a new era, after all.
