Princess Beatrice Recycles One of Her Maternity Dresses For Second Red Carpet Appearance in a Week
The princess made a surprise trip to NYC.
Princess Beatrice has had quite the busy—and stylish—two weeks after matching with sister Princess Eugenie in blue florals for the Chelsea Flower Show and attending the FEVO Sports Industry Awards in a black blazer dress on May 15. While Eugenie attended a Buckingham Palace garden party with Prince William, Princess Kate, Zara Tindall, Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward on May 20, Beatrice missed out on the family fun—and there's a solid reason why she skipped the event.
Princess Beatrice traveled to NYC to attend the 2025 New York Women in Communications Inc. (NYWICI) Matrix Awards on the same day as the garden party. For the glamorous event, the royal repeated the black velvet Rebecca Vallance dress she wore for the designer's holiday collection launch in October 2024, shortly after she announced her second pregnancy.
The bow-trimmed midi dress features short, puffed sleeves and sparkling bows trimming a keyhole cutout at the front, and Beatrice—who gave birth to a daughter, Athena, in February—paired it with classic black pumps.
"2025 NYWICI Matrix Awards! We celebrated the theme “Leading Luminaries” by honoring seven phenomenal women who are lighting the way. ✨," the organization wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of Beatrice with fellow attendees, including Spotify Chief Public Affairs Officer, Dustee Jenkins.
Princess Beatrice presented Jenkins with an award at the event, stating, (per People), "When speaking to a friend like Dustee, you are overcome with the joy and the energy that she brings, and I am so honored to be standing here amongst so many incredible women, and I'm so grateful that my wonderful friend is receiving this award because she really deserves it, because she really is the light."
Last week, Beatrice also made a statement in a repeat black look, wearing the same Self-Portrait blazer dress that she debuted at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Princess Kate also wore the same dress, but in white, to a VE Day concert on May 8.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
