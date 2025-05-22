Princess Beatrice Recycles One of Her Maternity Dresses For Second Red Carpet Appearance in a Week

Princess Beatrice has had quite the busy—and stylish—two weeks after matching with sister Princess Eugenie in blue florals for the Chelsea Flower Show and attending the FEVO Sports Industry Awards in a black blazer dress on May 15. While Eugenie attended a Buckingham Palace garden party with Prince William, Princess Kate, Zara Tindall, Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward on May 20, Beatrice missed out on the family fun—and there's a solid reason why she skipped the event.

Princess Beatrice traveled to NYC to attend the 2025 New York Women in Communications Inc. (NYWICI) Matrix Awards on the same day as the garden party. For the glamorous event, the royal repeated the black velvet Rebecca Vallance dress she wore for the designer's holiday collection launch in October 2024, shortly after she announced her second pregnancy.

The bow-trimmed midi dress features short, puffed sleeves and sparkling bows trimming a keyhole cutout at the front, and Beatrice—who gave birth to a daughter, Athena, in February—paired it with classic black pumps.

Princess Beatrice wore a black bow-trimmed dress to present an award to her friend Dustee Jenkins in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She debuted the outfit at a party for designer Rebecca Vallance last year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess wore Self-Portrait on the red carpet last week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"2025 NYWICI Matrix Awards! We celebrated the theme “Leading Luminaries” by honoring seven phenomenal women who are lighting the way. ✨," the organization wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of Beatrice with fellow attendees, including Spotify Chief Public Affairs Officer, Dustee Jenkins.

Princess Beatrice presented Jenkins with an award at the event, stating, (per People), "When speaking to a friend like Dustee, you are overcome with the joy and the energy that she brings, and I am so honored to be standing here amongst so many incredible women, and I'm so grateful that my wonderful friend is receiving this award because she really deserves it, because she really is the light."

Last week, Beatrice also made a statement in a repeat black look, wearing the same Self-Portrait blazer dress that she debuted at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Princess Kate also wore the same dress, but in white, to a VE Day concert on May 8.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors