The Queen Apparently Only Answers the Phone for Two People

When you’re Queen Elizabeth, there are always staff members on hand to answer the phone at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace, or wherever she might be.

But, according to royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti, Her Majesty herself only answers the phone for two people when they call, and they might not be who you think.

For starters, eldest son and heir to the throne Prince Charles apparently doesn’t make the cut. It’s only daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren that the Queen will answer the phone for, Sacerdoti told fellow royal commentator Christina Garibaldi, via the Mirror . He also revealed that her personal smartphone is a Samsung model, outfitted with anti-hacker encryption by MI6.

“Apparently the Queen has two people who she speaks to the most on her phones,” Sacerdoti said. “She also apparently has a mobile phone which is said to be Samsung packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6 so nobody can hack into her phone. But the two people she phones the most are said to be her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren.”

In particular, if Warren calls, “she answers,” Sacerdoti said. “He is the son-in-law of the Queen’s friend, the late Earl of Carnarvon, and his home was Highclere Castle in Berkshire, which viewers of TV may know better as Downton Abbey.”

Warren is considered one of the world’s leading horsemen and oversees all of the Queen’s racing and breeding interests, the Mirror reports. Horseracing connects Her Majesty with Warren; the connection between mother and daughter is obvious. As for the Queen’s three sons Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward? Well, thank goodness for landlines.