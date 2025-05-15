Sarah Ferguson Says Queen Elizabeth Communicates With Her From Beyond Via Beloved Corgis

Queen Elizabeth was known for her love of dogs, especially her famous corgis, owning more than 30 of the short-legged breed throughout her 70-year reign. At the end of the late Queen's life she had just two corgis, Sandy and Muick, and they're now cared for by Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who live together at Windsor's Royal Lodge. Ferguson shares occasional updates about the doggy duo on Instagram, and on May 14, she opened up about how the corgis give her a connection to her late mother-in-law.

"It was a pleasure to join so many inspiring women at the Creative Women Platform Forum," the Duchess of York captioned her video. "We gathered to celebrate the vital role women play in shaping a more sustainable, innovative and compassionate world. I was especially proud to reflect on the incredible example set by Her Late Majesty The Queen. A guiding light in my life, and for so many others around the world 💜."

In a clip from the event, Ferguson reflected on the late Queen, sharing, "I have her dogs. I have her corgis. So every morning they come in and go, you know, 'Woof Woof' and all that, I'm sure it's her talking to me." She added, "I had the greatest honor to be her daughter-in-law. You know, that's pretty huge."

Ferguson now takes care of the late Queen's corgis at Royal Lodge. (Image credit: Sarah Ferguson/Instagram)

In 2022, a royal source told the Telegraph that Ferguson was a natural choice to help take care of the dogs. "The duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."

Prince Andrew and Fergie were also responsible for bringing the puppies into Queen Elizabeth's life in 2021. Muick and another dog named Fergus were gifted to the late Queen in 2021 in an attempt to lift her spirits during the COVID-19 lockdown in the U.K. Although Fergus sadly passed away, the late Queen brought Sandy home to keep her other corgi company.

In April, the Duchess of York shared some sweet new photos of herself with the corgis and her other pets, writing, "Happy International Pet Day to my seven sweet doggies! From their wagging tails and comforting cuddles, to the calming presence and loyal companionship they give every single day, life is simply brighter with these amazing furry friends by my side."

