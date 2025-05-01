Queen Elizabeth Was "Keen" For This Unsung Royal to "Take on a More Prominent Role"
Former royal butler Grant Harrold shared the "practical" decisions being made as King Charles ages.
The Royal Family looks much different during the reign of King Charles III. Gone are the days of a packed balcony with extended cousins at Trooping the Colour as The King places his focus on a smaller core group of working royals. A slimmer monarchy, however, means a very slim number of people to rely on—and there's one member of the Royal Family the late Queen was said to be especially fond of bringing into the spotlight.
Former royal butler Grant Harrold—speaking on behalf of Prime Casino—shared that as The King ages and battles cancer, he's "starting to be practical about the future." There's one person who has stepped up to the plate time and time again in recent days, and that's Prince Edward's wife, Duchess Sophie.
"She’s always been very close to him, and to Queen Elizabeth as well," Harrold said of the Duchess of Edinburgh. "Both Sophie and Edward have long had strong ties within the family, and the Queen was reportedly keen for Sophie to take on a more prominent role in royal life."
The duchess, who married Prince Edward in 1999, shared a particularly close relationship with her late mother-in-law and was said to be the late Queen's "true favorite." Sophie also serves as a big sister figure to Princess Kate, and is understood to have been a huge support as the Princess of Wales fought cancer last year.
The Duchess of Edinburgh has already filled in for her brother-in-law The King at several events over the past year—including the Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy in April—and Harrold continued that Edward and Sophie will continue to become "more visible."
Older members of the Royal Family, like the Kents and Gloucesters, are quickly aging out of duties. And with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew all having stepped down as senior royals, there aren't many options to spread the work around, Harrold noted.
"The King, understandably, can’t do everything, especially as his treatment continues," the former butler shared. "Catherine is still recovering, Anne is already one of the hardest-working royals, and the children are far too young to be involved." He added, "That really leaves Edward and Sophie as key figures."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Benny Blanco's Nickname for Selena Gomez Has to Do with Deli Meat
It does sort of sound like her name, I guess.
-
Kylie Jenner Samples Taylor Swift's Date Night Aesthetic
This timepiece is apparently a billionaire essential.
-
I've Tried Hundreds of Lip Products—I Can't Resist These 16 From Nordstrom
They're the perfect little luxuries.
-
Former Royal Butler Says Prince William and Princess Kate's "First Priority" Is "Very Different" Than Queen Elizabeth's Was
The Prince and Princess of Wales are changing the modern monarchy.
-
Duchess Sophie Borrows Daughter Lady Louise's Hat as She Cries During Emotional Ceremony
The Duchess of Edinburgh also paid tribute to Prince Philip with her outfit.
-
Staff Had "Never Seen Queen Elizabeth as Angry" as When Royal Visitor "From Hell" Brought a Dangerous Surprise Guest
The unwanted visitor caused an international incident.
-
Queen Elizabeth Gave the Perfect Response When Pope Francis Presented Her With Priceless Gifts for Prince George
The late pope spared no expense when it came to treating the infant prince in 2014.
-
Queen Elizabeth's Two-Ingredient Lunch Supposedly Helped Her Stay Healthy and Look Younger
The late monarch was "not a foodie," but kept her meals simple and fresh.
-
Fans Can't Stop Talking About This Rarely-Seen Royal's New "Confidence"—and Growth Spurt
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's son shocked royal watchers with his grown-up look on Easter.
-
The Witty Way Queen Elizabeth Responded When a Royal Family Member Said Corgis "Should Be Shot"
Criticizing the monarch's beloved pups was a big mistake.
-
The "Awkward" Royal Family Easter Rule Kate Middleton Broke in 2018 Involving Queen Elizabeth II
The Princess of Wales was pregnant with her third child—Prince Louis—at the time.