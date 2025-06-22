The "Wry" and "Atypical" Comment Queen Elizabeth Made After Prince William's Birth About His Resemblance to His Parents

Queen Elizabeth II was known for a multitude of things, from pranking American tourists in Balmoral to making witty comebacks in any argument. According to royal experts, the late monarch made one particularly "wry," and perhaps a little awkward, comment when she met her grandson Prince William for the very first time in 1982.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton discussed the memorable moment in his book, Diana: Her True Story—In Her Own Words. "When The Queen came to visit her grandchild the following day her comment was atypical," Morton wrote (via the Daily Mail). "As she looked at the tiny bundle she said drily: 'Thank goodness he hasn't got ears like his father.'"

Queen Elizabeth was referring to her son, King Charles, who has always had distinctive ears. In fact, actor Josh O'Connor revealed he believed his own distinctive ears were the very reason he was cast as Prince Charles in The Crown.

The Royal Family gathers for Prince William's christening on August 4, 1982. (Image credit: Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Morton also revealed why Princess Diana and King Charles named their eldest son Prince William. "Charles wanted to call his first son Arthur and his second Albert, after Queen Victoria's consort," Morton explained. "William and Harry were Diana's choices while her husband's preferences were used in their children's middle names."

Queen Elizabeth II leaves the Lindo Wing after meeting baby Prince William for the first time on June 22, 1982. (Image credit: John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images)

Prince William seemingly developed a close relationship with his grandmother as he got older. Although Queen Elizabeth reportedly told friends she had a "Kate problem," when William started dating Kate Middleton, the monarch quickly grew to support the couple's relationship. In fact, she reportedly let William "rip up" the royal rulebook when it came to planning his wedding to Princess Kate.