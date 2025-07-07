This Surprising Royal Was “The Most Popular” Among Staff—And It’s Not Queen Elizabeth
"They all love him."
Queen Elizabeth was beloved by people around the world, including members of her loyal staff like her longtime dresser, Angela Kelly. But it turns out there's one member of the Royal Family who surpassed the late Queen in popularity—at least among their household employees. Prince Philip might have been known for his often politically incorrect one-liners, but according to Matt Smith—who portrayed the Duke of Edinburgh in the first two seasons of The Crown—the late royal was a staff favorite.
"All the research I did found him to be brilliantly funny, very clever, very popular," Smith said in a 2018 interview with Variety. "In the royal house he's the most popular of all of them. If you've talked to any of the staff, Philip's the one they all love really."
In the interview, which took place three years before the duke's 2021 death, Smith continued, "I think more than a lot of them, he's a bit more of a man of the people. The royal protocol hasn't dogged him in quite the same way his whole life and there's a sort of rebellion in him and a naughtiness and a cheekiness."
"I think he’s quite affable and open by all accounts with the staff," the actor continued. "They all love him."
The feeling was mutual. When Prince Philip died at the age of 99, he reportedly left £30 million (roughly $40.8 million) to three of his favorite staff members, including "his private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller Bakewell, his page William Henderson and valet Stephen Niedojadlo," per the Sun.
At the time, an insider said of the unconventional move, "Unlike some other royals, Prince Philip will be generous to the three men who looked after him." The source, who called the late Duke of Edinburgh "a very fair, even-handed and lovely man," added that when he was released from a four-week-long hospital stay weeks before his death, Prince Philip spent time preparing gifts for his staff, including signing photographs in monogrammed frames.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.