Former Royal Chef Says Queen Elizabeth "Loved" This Viral TikTok Trend 30 Years Ago: "That's Not New!"

Queen Elizabeth was a fan of plain and simple meals, and although she might not have been into social media trends, it turns out she was eating one viral recipe well before it hit everyone’s TikTok feeds. Former royal chef Darren McGrady regularly shares royal recipes and stories on his YouTube channel, and on April 6, he revealed that the late Queen was light years ahead of one trendy dessert.

“Those of you that are on TikTok and Instagram can’t have failed to see the viral Greek yogurt Biscoff trend,” McGrady said, referring to the cheesecake-like dessert that results from refrigerating Greek yogurt and Biscoff cookies overnight.

“When I saw it, the first thing I thought was, ‘Oh my goodness this is almost exactly the same dish, the same recipe, I used to prepare for The [late] Queen 30 years ago,” McGrady shared.

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Queen Elizabeth enjoyed a TikTok viral recipe years before it became popular. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“At Buckingham Palace we’d often serve this dish called Ginger Nut cream,” he said, adding the late Queen “loved ordering it and loved eating it.”

Although the dessert is a bit more complicated than the viral two-ingredient TikTok recipe, McGrady described his version as “so easy to make.”

The former royal chef detailed how to make the recipe, which uses McVities Ginger Nuts cookies and Greek yogurt mixed with whipped cream and sugar. After whisking the yogurt, sugar and whipped cream, McGrady took half of the filling and placed it in the bottom of a bowl, then put the rest of the mix into a piping bag.

After boiling some water, McGrady added some whiskey into the water, joking, “It wouldn’t be a royal recipe for The Queen if it didn’t have some alcohol in there.”

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Queen Elizabeth is pictured at a 1970 banquet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

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McGrady then dipped the Ginger Nuts into the water/whiskey mixture before squirting some of the cream from the piping bag on top of each cookie and making them into cookie sandwiches. After standing the cookies up in the bowl on top of the filling, the chef used the rest of the cream in the piping bag to cover up the cookies.

McGrady suggests putting the dessert in the refrigerator “for at least an hour” although “overnight is best just to soften the gingersnaps.” Before serving, top the bowl with crumbled up cookies for “a royal dessert fit for The Queen.”