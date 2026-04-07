Former Royal Chef Says Queen Elizabeth "Loved" This Viral TikTok Trend 30 Years Ago: "That's Not New!"
The late Queen was already into one popular recipe back in the '90s.
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Queen Elizabeth was a fan of plain and simple meals, and although she might not have been into social media trends, it turns out she was eating one viral recipe well before it hit everyone’s TikTok feeds. Former royal chef Darren McGrady regularly shares royal recipes and stories on his YouTube channel, and on April 6, he revealed that the late Queen was light years ahead of one trendy dessert.
“Those of you that are on TikTok and Instagram can’t have failed to see the viral Greek yogurt Biscoff trend,” McGrady said, referring to the cheesecake-like dessert that results from refrigerating Greek yogurt and Biscoff cookies overnight.
“When I saw it, the first thing I thought was, ‘Oh my goodness this is almost exactly the same dish, the same recipe, I used to prepare for The [late] Queen 30 years ago,” McGrady shared.Article continues below
“At Buckingham Palace we’d often serve this dish called Ginger Nut cream,” he said, adding the late Queen “loved ordering it and loved eating it.”
Although the dessert is a bit more complicated than the viral two-ingredient TikTok recipe, McGrady described his version as “so easy to make.”
The former royal chef detailed how to make the recipe, which uses McVities Ginger Nuts cookies and Greek yogurt mixed with whipped cream and sugar. After whisking the yogurt, sugar and whipped cream, McGrady took half of the filling and placed it in the bottom of a bowl, then put the rest of the mix into a piping bag.
After boiling some water, McGrady added some whiskey into the water, joking, “It wouldn’t be a royal recipe for The Queen if it didn’t have some alcohol in there.”
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McGrady then dipped the Ginger Nuts into the water/whiskey mixture before squirting some of the cream from the piping bag on top of each cookie and making them into cookie sandwiches. After standing the cookies up in the bowl on top of the filling, the chef used the rest of the cream in the piping bag to cover up the cookies.
McGrady suggests putting the dessert in the refrigerator “for at least an hour” although “overnight is best just to soften the gingersnaps.” Before serving, top the bowl with crumbled up cookies for “a royal dessert fit for The Queen.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.