Only After Breast Cancer Diagnosis Did Sarah Ferguson Stop Comparing Herself to Late Sister-in-Law Princess Diana

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
There’s nothing really new under the sun, and before there was the ubiquitous Kate and Meghan comparisons, in the 1980s and 1990s, it was Diana versus Fergie. In addition to being sisters-in-law, Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York were longtime friends, and, on her podcast “Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah,” Ferguson admitted that only after her recent breast cancer diagnosis did she stop comparing herself to the former Princess of Wales. The episode, released just one day before the twenty-sixth anniversary of Diana’s death on August 31, saw Ferguson speaking out about “how lucky” she was, and how her health scare helped her finally stop being so hard on herself, as she “was always compared to Diana.”
“There are extraordinary moments…even what this mastectomy has done for me,” Ferguson said, per People. “Does it take to have something cut off, a body part cut off, in order for you to wake up? Not because of seeing death, but waking up to stop worrying, stop self-hatred, stop self-doubt, stop not liking yourself. Does it take that? Honestly, I think it was so lucky.”
She continued “When I look back, okay, I’ve got good legs, but I didn’t like myself and that was because, I think, I was always compared to Diana. And I think that at the end, I sort of believed my own press, which is, you know, not too good, right? So that’s interesting, I think. I’m very lucky that my sister sent me to have the mammogram and they found it in time—I’m very, very lucky. The greatest luck of my life has been to have a wonderful sister.”
Of the endless—and often cruel—comparisons between Diana and Fergie, Ferguson told People in 2021 “We promised each other we would always be together—there was never any daylight between us,” she said. “But everybody wanted [to see a feud] because we were so strong together. People want to break something so strong.” The two were actually not speaking when Diana died in 1997, she told Harper’s Bazaar: “The saddest thing, at the end, [was that] we hadn’t spoken for a year, though I never knew the reason,” Ferguson said. “I tried, wrote letters, thinking whatever happened didn’t matter, let’s sort it out. And I knew she’d come back. In fact, the day before she died, she rang a friend of mine and said, ‘Where’s that Red? I want to talk to her.’”
Elsewhere in the episode—which was the podcast’s season one finale—Ferguson revealed that Queen Elizabeth’s last words to her before her death last September tied in with the theme of self-love: “It’s the last thing that the Queen said to me: ‘Just be yourself, Sarah,’” Ferguson said. “And she saw it. She just got so annoyed when I wasn’t being myself. And that’s probably when I got into all the pickles. But now I am myself, and I’m just so lucky to be able to be myself.”
It seems Ferguson has taken Her late Majesty’s advice, as The Daily Express reports that she is the “life and soul” at Balmoral this summer, where the late Queen died last September 8 at 96 years old, and where the royal family is currently gathered for their first Balmoral getaway since her passing.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Selena Gomez Details How She Broke Her Hand
“I wish I had, like, a really cool story that I saved someone’s life or something.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland Fulfill Beyoncé’s Request to Wear Silver at Renaissance World Tour Shows During Virgo Season
Prince Harry was also with the mother-daughter duo at last night’s L.A. show.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s Relationship is “Much Different Than What Has Been Portrayed,” Friend Says
“This entire situation has been blown out of proportion.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen Elizabeth Was Understandably Confused by the “Vodka Luge” at Prince William’s 21st Birthday Party
The elephant-shaped ice sculpture (you can’t make this up) was the centerpiece of the event.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William and Prince Harry Detail Their Last Phone Call with Their Mother, Princess Diana, Hours Before Her Untimely Death
“That phone call sticks in my mind quite heavily.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Following Backlash, Producers of ‘The Crown’ Insist Princess Diana’s Death Will Be Handled “Delicately, Thoughtfully”
“There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
There Was One Part of Modern Royal Engagements That Queen Elizabeth Couldn’t Stand—and Princess Anne Has Thoughts on It, Too
We can’t say we blame either of them.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Royal Family Was Looking for a “Particular Kind of Girl” When It Came to Finding Prince Charles a Wife, Author Says
One Diana Spencer fit the bill perfectly.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress Designer Was “Horrified” When She Saw the Gown on the Big Day
“I actually felt faint.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Take Part in Sweet Habit That Princess Diana Instilled in Their Father, Prince William
Gone 26 years this month, Diana lives on through her children and grandchildren.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
King Charles is Reportedly “More Decisive” About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Future Than Her late Majesty Was
The late Queen always hoped “that the couple would return to the fold one day.”
By Rachel Burchfield