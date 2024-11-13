A Slice of This Royal's Decades-Old Wedding Cake Just Made History and Sold for a Mouth-Watering Sum
Let's hope they don't eat it.
Many brides and grooms through the years have followed the tradition of freezing part of their wedding cake and eating it on their first anniversary, but one royal staffer took things to the next level (and forgot the whole freezer aspect) when it came to some gifted cake.
A piece of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 1947 royal wedding cake was recently auctioned off for £2,200 (roughly $2,800) after the family of a former royal housekeeper found it "under a bed in a suitcase," per the BBC. The 77-year-old pastry was sent to Marion Polson, who worked at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland at the time of the wedding.
Queen Elizabeth, who was still Princess Elizabeth at the time, married Prince Philip on November 20, 1947, and the couple would have celebrated their 77th anniversary next week.
In photos from auction house Reeman Dansie, the cake looks...well, not exactly fit for human consumption. However, the slice was still in its original box and paper wrapping with Polson's address, and came with a letter from Princess Elizabeth herself.
While other pieces of The Queen's wedding cake have been sold before, according to James Grinter of Reeman Dansie (via the BBC), this one is especially rare as its the first to be sold "in its completeness."
As for the lucky bidder, the BBC reported that a royal fan in China "purchased it over the phone" for a four-figure amount after the cake was only "expected to fetch £500."
In the letter, Elizabeth thanked Polson for her "delightful wedding present" and noted that she "was enchanted with the dessert service" during the royal wedding.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The late housekeeper served the Royal Family for 38 years, per the BBC, and held on to her royal wedding souvenir "until her death in the 1980s, when it was stashed away under a bed with some of her belongings."
This isn't the first piece of Elizabeth's royal wedding memorabilia to go up for sale in 2024. In July, a bridesmaids dress worn by her friend Lady Elizabeth Lambard sold at auction for $48,420.
While the cake is a literal slice of royal history, at the end of the day, Grinter quipped, "I don't think I'd particularly want to eat it, I must admit." Let's just hope our lucky bidder doesn't dig in for an anniversary tribute on Nov. 20.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Kendall Jenner Steals Hailey Bieber's Favorite Fall Outfit Formula
Close friends think—and dress—alike.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
The Best No-Makeup Makeup Looks, Modeled by Celebrities
For your beauty mood board.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Expected to Make a Major Public Appearance This December
Happy holidays!
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Turned Down the Nobel Peace Prize: "Thank You, But No Thank You"
A true humble Queen.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Andrew May Have Saved His Home But it Reportedly Needs More Than $300k in Restoration Work
Royal Lodge is allegedly moldy and falling apart.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Might Change Some of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Rituals as He's Less Traditional
"I don't think Charles will exactly rip up the rule book, but there's a strong chance he'll loosen some of the rules."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Elizabeth's Final Five-Word Diary Entry Revealed
The late Queen penned it just two days before she died.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Made a Dark Joke About "Idiot" Boris Johnson Before Her Death
The Queen apparently had "mischief in her eye" as she made the brutal comments.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla's Kids Were "Terrified" By Accidental Queen Elizabeth Run-In
Tom Parker Bowles revealed he only ever met the late Queen twice.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Follows in Queen Elizabeth's Footsteps With 'Paddington in Peru' Cameo
"We don't like to make a big deal of it, because Paddington's obviously a very modest fellow."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Elizabeth's Beloved Corgis Once Unleashed Terror on Prince Andrew's Home
"One minute cuddly, the next psycho."
By Amy Mackelden Published