Former Royal Staffer Reveals How Queen Elizabeth "Worked Closely" on One Aspect of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Day
The late Queen shared her expertise when it came to a touching tradition.
It’s been seven years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at Windsor Castle, and to mark their wedding anniversary on May 19, the Duchess of Sussex shared some never-before-seen photos from over the years. While she only shared one wedding snapshot in her anniversary post, the day was full of bridal glam, celebrity guests and gorgeous spring wedding decor. When it came to her bouquet, the duchess honored royal tradition, and King Charles's former gardener, Jack Stooks, is sharing how Queen Elizabeth helped in that department.
Speaking on behalf of Fruity King, Stooks—who worked for The King and Queen Camilla at Highgrove for over 2- years—shared how Queen Elizabeth played a significant role behind the scenes. According to the gardening pro, Meghan’s choice of bouquet held deep meaning for the Royal Family.
"Meghan’s bouquet included lily of the valley, which is traditional for royal brides," he said. "It’s beautifully scented and was perfect for that time of year. The tradition dates back to Queen Victoria’s time, and a lot of the younger women still include it in their bouquets, including Meghan, Kate and Eugenie."
"Being able to have a flower with them that they know has been carried by so many royal women before them must mean a lot," he added. "It really is quite something to know they’ve all had the same specific thing dating back to Queen Victoria’s time. Very few people are able to do that." Another meaningful addition to the bouquet came in the form of Princess Diana's favorite flower, forget-me-nots.
Other flowers included myrtle, scented sweet peas, jasmine, astilbe and astrantia. The duchess's bouquet integrated the same white and pale green accents used throughout her wedding scheme, including the lush arch around the entrance to St. George's Chapel.
"I know the [late] Queen had a lot to do with Meghan and Harry’s wedding flowers," Stooks shared, adding, "Queen Elizabeth "was using her florist for the evening event, which she hosted for the couple. She would have worked closely with Meghan and Harry, and they would have been involved in picking the colors while also ensuring they fit with the design of Meghan’s dress."
Stooks was able to watch the wedding from the within the Windsor Castle grounds, and reflected on the "amazing" day, recalling, "it was such a nice atmosphere."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"We were all in the gardens," he continued. "Everyone had to walk past us to get into the church, so we could see everyone. All the Suits cast walked past and lots of celebrities. And then members of the Royal Family as well. We saw Harry too and Kate with all the children, but Meghan came in by car."
“There were so many different people there from all walks of life," Stooks added. "It showed what kind of person Harry is and how much he cares about other people, that he wanted to include them all in his wedding day."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
How Princess Kate Showed "Real Leadership" on an Important Issue
The Princess of Wales's hard work is starting to inspire change in the world.
-
Keri Russell Gets Back Into 'Diplomat' Mode
With a corporate skirt suit and several high-fashion additions.
-
Princess Charlene Says It's "Hard" to Keep Twins "Under Control"
"The children also help me stay young."
-
I Tried Meghan Markle's Wedding Makeup and These Two Products Have Changed My Beauty Routine Forever
Use these royal beauty essentials every day or down the aisle.
-
Meghan Markle Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Her "Love Story" With Prince Harry to Celebrate Seventh Wedding Anniversary
"Love wins."
-
The "Disapproving" Comment Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Made at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding
According to a royal expert, the late monarch had some thoughts about Meghan's wedding gown.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Broke the Same Tradition as King Charles and Queen Camilla's Ceremony
It made the day much more in line with the average wedding.
-
Queen Elizabeth Had the Best Comeback During "Silly" Argument With Prince Philip, Per Royal Aide
She put him in his place.
-
Why Queen Elizabeth "Couldn't" Give Fan Her Autograph While So Many People Were "Watching"
Instead, the monarch personally arranged for a special surprise to be delivered after the event.
-
London Residents "Shocked" After Prince Harry Rang "Wrong" Doorbell Searching for Friend's House
"I don't think many people would just walk down a road knocking on doors."
-
Why Princess Diana Regretted Mentioning One Former Lover in Her BBC 'Panorama' Interview, According to Royal Expert
"She had said, if you remember, that she was in love with him."