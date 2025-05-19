Former Royal Staffer Reveals How Queen Elizabeth "Worked Closely" on One Aspect of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Day

It’s been seven years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at Windsor Castle, and to mark their wedding anniversary on May 19, the Duchess of Sussex shared some never-before-seen photos from over the years. While she only shared one wedding snapshot in her anniversary post, the day was full of bridal glam, celebrity guests and gorgeous spring wedding decor. When it came to her bouquet, the duchess honored royal tradition, and King Charles's former gardener, Jack Stooks, is sharing how Queen Elizabeth helped in that department.

Speaking on behalf of Fruity King, Stooks—who worked for The King and Queen Camilla at Highgrove for over 2- years—shared how Queen Elizabeth played a significant role behind the scenes. According to the gardening pro, Meghan’s choice of bouquet held deep meaning for the Royal Family.

"Meghan’s bouquet included lily of the valley, which is traditional for royal brides," he said. "It’s beautifully scented and was perfect for that time of year. The tradition dates back to Queen Victoria’s time, and a lot of the younger women still include it in their bouquets, including Meghan, Kate and Eugenie."

"Being able to have a flower with them that they know has been carried by so many royal women before them must mean a lot," he added. "It really is quite something to know they’ve all had the same specific thing dating back to Queen Victoria’s time. Very few people are able to do that." Another meaningful addition to the bouquet came in the form of Princess Diana's favorite flower, forget-me-nots.

Meghan's white bouquet included traditional flowers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex's bouquet was laid on the grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey after the wedding. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other flowers included myrtle, scented sweet peas, jasmine, astilbe and astrantia. The duchess's bouquet integrated the same white and pale green accents used throughout her wedding scheme, including the lush arch around the entrance to St. George's Chapel.

"I know the [late] Queen had a lot to do with Meghan and Harry’s wedding flowers," Stooks shared, adding, "Queen Elizabeth "was using her florist for the evening event, which she hosted for the couple. She would have worked closely with Meghan and Harry, and they would have been involved in picking the colors while also ensuring they fit with the design of Meghan’s dress."

Stooks was able to watch the wedding from the within the Windsor Castle grounds, and reflected on the "amazing" day, recalling, "it was such a nice atmosphere."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We were all in the gardens," he continued. "Everyone had to walk past us to get into the church, so we could see everyone. All the Suits cast walked past and lots of celebrities. And then members of the Royal Family as well. We saw Harry too and Kate with all the children, but Meghan came in by car."

“There were so many different people there from all walks of life," Stooks added. "It showed what kind of person Harry is and how much he cares about other people, that he wanted to include them all in his wedding day."