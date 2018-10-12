Previous Next 6/49

1956: Grace Kelly and Prince Rainer of Monaco

When Hollywood star Grace Kelly married the Monegasque leader, she wore a gown by MGM costumer Helen Rose, who had dressed her for her films High Society and The Swan. The most expensive dress ever made by Helen Rose, the gown used lace that was over one hundred years old, as well as 25 yards of silk taffeta, and 100 yards of silk net.

Kelly’s famously glamorous dress inspired bridal looks for Kate Middleton, Kim Kardashian (in her wedding to Kris Humphries), and Ivanka Trump.