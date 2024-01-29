If You Want One of 450 Items from the Set of ‘The Crown,’ Now’s Your Chance to Claim It

Have you ever dreamed of owning a replica of Princess Diana’s revenge dress (or her engagement ring, for that matter)? How about the world’s only reproduction of the British royal family’s famed Gold State Coach? If this sounds like you—now is your moment in the sun.
Bonhams London is auctioning off iconic costumes, props, and sets from all six seasons of Netflix’s The Crown that—for the right price—could be yours for the taking.
“The iconic costumes, props, and set pieces from The Crown are extensively researched and made with truly impressive attention to detail by master craftspeople,” Charlie Thomas, Bonhams U.K. group director for house sales and private and iconic collections, said in a statement (hell of a title there, Charlie!). “Not only is this an incredible opportunity to own pieces from the landmark show, it is also the closest anyone can come to owning the real thing—be it the façade of 10 Downing Street or Princess Diana’s engagement ring.”
As far as costumes go, some of the items that will be up for auction include the recreation of Kate Middleton’s fashion show dress (you know, the one that grabbed Prince William’s attention and likely charted her course as future queen), Princess Margaret’s wedding dress, and yes, Diana’s revenge dress.
In addition to the costumes, various props and key pieces of The Crown’s set will be up for grabs, including the aforementioned Gold State Coach (which is expected to net between £30,000 and £50,000) and the recreation of Diana’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring. (The real thing, of course, sits upon Kate’s finger daily.)
Art created for the set—like a fake portrait of King George VI used on the show—will also be up for auction; the proceeds will go towards establishing a new scholarship for students at the National Film and Television School.
“It has been a privilege for me and all at Left Bank Pictures to have been at the heart of The Crown,” Andy Harries, chief executive of Left Bank Pictures and executive producer of The Crown, said in a statement. “Its huge global success has much to do with working with the best creative and production talent in this country and we want to invest the proceeds of this magnificent auction into the next generation of film and TV talent.”
All told, there are over 450 items being sold as part of The Crown auction, which takes place on February 7.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
