If You Want One of 450 Items from the Set of ‘The Crown,’ Now’s Your Chance to Claim It

Have you ever dreamed of owning a replica of Princess Diana’s revenge dress (or her engagement ring, for that matter)? How about the world’s only reproduction of the British royal family’s famed Gold State Coach? If this sounds like you—now is your moment in the sun.

Bonhams London is auctioning off iconic costumes, props, and sets from all six seasons of Netflix’s The Crown that—for the right price—could be yours for the taking.

The Gold State Coach (Image credit: Bonhams)

The Revenge Dress replica, worn by Elizabeth Debicki (Image credit: Bonhams)

“The iconic costumes, props, and set pieces from The Crown are extensively researched and made with truly impressive attention to detail by master craftspeople,” Charlie Thomas, Bonhams U.K. group director for house sales and private and iconic collections, said in a statement (hell of a title there, Charlie!). “Not only is this an incredible opportunity to own pieces from the landmark show, it is also the closest anyone can come to owning the real thing—be it the façade of 10 Downing Street or Princess Diana’s engagement ring.”

As far as costumes go, some of the items that will be up for auction include the recreation of Kate Middleton’s fashion show dress (you know, the one that grabbed Prince William’s attention and likely charted her course as future queen), Princess Margaret’s wedding dress, and yes, Diana’s revenge dress.

In addition to the costumes, various props and key pieces of The Crown’s set will be up for grabs, including the aforementioned Gold State Coach (which is expected to net between £30,000 and £50,000) and the recreation of Diana’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring. (The real thing, of course, sits upon Kate’s finger daily.)

A (fake) portrait of King George VI (Image credit: Bonhams)

Art created for the set—like a fake portrait of King George VI used on the show—will also be up for auction; the proceeds will go towards establishing a new scholarship for students at the National Film and Television School.

“It has been a privilege for me and all at Left Bank Pictures to have been at the heart of The Crown,” Andy Harries, chief executive of Left Bank Pictures and executive producer of The Crown, said in a statement. “Its huge global success has much to do with working with the best creative and production talent in this country and we want to invest the proceeds of this magnificent auction into the next generation of film and TV talent.”

A script from the series (Image credit: Bonhams)