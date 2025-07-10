Margot Robbie Channels Dakota Johnson's Ibiza Style With a Giant Jacquemus Raffia Bag

Raffia is in season for three, maybe four months each year, but nonetheless, the summer style makes an impact on fashion girls. This summer, beach bags from Miu Miu, Loewe, Dior, Bottega Veneta, and The Row are vying for top billing, with the latter's extra-large version reigning supreme. On July 9, however, Margot Robbie introduced a worthy competitor for the Zoë Kravitz-approved raffia style, courtesy of Jacquemus.

Similar to Dakota Johnson and Kate Hudson, Robbie jetted from L.A. to Ibiza this week and brought her best seasonal style along for the ride. On day two, the Barbie star perused the Spanish island's boutiques with the aforementioned tote in tow. The Spiaggia Round Bag, a flat-woven circle bag with reinforced braided edges to maintain the structured shape, originally debuted in the Jacquemus Spring 2025 show titled "La Croisière." While it's available in black and beige, Robbie chose the $790 "Natural"shade.

The woven pattern is more relaxed than typical basket bags (see Kylie Jenner's The Row version), making Robbie's Spiaggia subtly sheer. Sure, the spacious center was 21.6 inches deep, but it appeared to hold only her essentials, maybe sunscreen and her phone. (What else do you need in Ibiza?) Oftentimes, other raffia styles are left closure-less, but Robbie's was secured with a knot and dangly gold charms.

Margot Robbie carried a circular Jacquemus bag on day two in Ibiza. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Always on board for a minimalist moment, Robbie paired her raffia bag with a black sundress, which featured a sleeveless boatneck bodice. Her flouncy maxi skirt was slightly see-through, just like her tote. It revealed her top was actually a bodysuit—a welcome surprise for summer styling.

Perhaps influenced by Johnson, the Oscar nominee swapped flip-flops for Alaïa's cult-classic mesh ballet flats. Johnson wore the black Mary Jane-inspired flats on the same Spanish shores a few days prior. Robbie's $950 shoes matched her bag's fishnet transparency, making them lightweight and airy. They were Robbie's maternity must-have while pregnant with her son last fall, too.

Turns out, the Jacquemus wasn't the only raffia option in Robbie's suitcase. On July 8 (her first night in Ibiza), the LuckyChap producer carried a smaller shoulder bag complete with a crescent-shaped body and a gold chainlink strap. It complemented her equally-beachy brown cover-up from The Attico. Once again, Robbie styled sheer Mary-Janes, this time in nude.

The day before, she carried a slightly smaller basket bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The end of raffia season will be here before we know it, so trade your leather looks for wicker bags while you still can.

