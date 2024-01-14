Props from the ‘Succession’ Set Rake in Over $600,000 for Items Like Cousin Greg’s Dog Costume, a Fake ‘Forbes’ Cover of Kendall Roy, Artificial Cocaine, and *That* Burberry Bag

Various prop items from the set of Succession—everything from Tom Ford sneakers worn by Kendall Roy (played by Jeremy Strong) to the “ludicrously capacious” Burberry bag carried by an outsider to a family event to the pink notecards scribbled with the eulogy Roman Roy (played by Kieran Culkin) wrote for his father, Logan Roy—have netted a total of $627,825 at an auction held yesterday, Fortune reports. The Tom Ford sneakers went for $2,125, the Burberry bag sold for $18,750, and the notecards for an unbelievable $25,000—the priciest item sold.

The $25,000 notecards (Image credit: Heritage Auctions)

In total, 236 items of memorabilia from the hit series—which concluded last year—went up for auction. The auction was timely, as the HBO show took home four Golden Globes last Sunday and is expected to clean up nicely at tomorrow’s Emmy Awards, as well.

The auction was conducted by Heritage Auctions; other items up for sale included Cousin Greg’s “Doderick” costume—from the show’s pilot episode—a 6-foot dog mascot suit worn during Greg’s first day on the job at Waystar Adventure Parks. If you’ll remember Greg, played by Nicholas Braun, gets sick and pukes through the costume’s eyeballs, but don’t worry—auction staff members assured The New York Times that the furry, tie-wearing mascot has been scrubbed clean of the prop vomit. “Even the eyeholes are mostly clean,” a representative of Heritage Auctions said. (It ultimately sold for $7,812.50.)

Cousin Greg's dog costume, minus the vomit (Image credit: Heritage Auctions)

Nicholas Braun, aka Cousin Greg, and Jeremy Strong, aka Kendall Roy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The one, the only “ludicrously capacious” Burberry bag (Image credit: Heritage Auctions)

Lukas Matsson’s (Alexander Skarsgard) vape device, Kendall’s fictional Forbes cover issue, and Shiv Roy’s (Sarah Snook) Max Mara power outfits also hit the auction block. Roman’s Walmart kid’s T-shirt went for $1,875; a Prada suit worn by Kendall sold for $7,500; two American Express Platinum cards, two Mastercards, and one driver’s license of Kendall’s went for $10,000; and a set of vials containing a white powder (actually naturally occurring sugar, inositol, but played onscreen as…something else) went for $2,000. A group of prop sausages—that Logan made executives get on the floor and beg for while grunting like pigs—went for $5,250. (Some of the sausages were real; some were fake.) Though her speech didn’t net as much as her brother Roman’s (which would bother her), Shiv’s speech to the waiting press announcing her father Logan’s death—during which she said, in part, “my brothers and I just want to say Logan Roy built a great American family company…”—went for a still impressive $17,500. Some of the words of the speech were written in block letters in Snook’s own handwriting.

Sarah Snook, aka Shiv Roy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kieran Culkin, aka Roman Roy, who is likely laughing at us all (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We could not be more pleased with Saturday’s auction, and we’re sure those taking home a piece of the Roy legacy will feel the same way,” Heritage Screenbid managing director Jax Strobel said in a statement.

Props—which often take a backseat to costumes in terms of money made from auctions—are sourced meticulously by a show’s prop department, who go to extreme lengths to secure just the right item, even if it only appears for a few seconds, said Succession prop master Monica Jacobs, per AP .

The fictional Roy family, who somehow pulled in even *more* money this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

The auction brought in “a lot of fan engagement, not just collectors, but real fans of the show that are participating and bidding,” Strobel said in a separate statement.

I love Succession too (and already miss it), but still—$25K on pink notecards? I’m flabbergasted.