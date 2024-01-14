Props from the ‘Succession’ Set Rake in Over $600,000 for Items Like Cousin Greg’s Dog Costume, a Fake ‘Forbes’ Cover of Kendall Roy, Artificial Cocaine, and *That* Burberry Bag

Various prop items from the set of Succession—everything from Tom Ford sneakers worn by Kendall Roy (played by Jeremy Strong) to the “ludicrously capacious” Burberry bag carried by an outsider to a family event to the pink notecards scribbled with the eulogy Roman Roy (played by Kieran Culkin) wrote for his father, Logan Roy—have netted a total of $627,825 at an auction held yesterday, Fortune reports. The Tom Ford sneakers went for $2,125, the Burberry bag sold for $18,750, and the notecards for an unbelievable $25,000—the priciest item sold.
In total, 236 items of memorabilia from the hit series—which concluded last year—went up for auction. The auction was timely, as the HBO show took home four Golden Globes last Sunday and is expected to clean up nicely at tomorrow’s Emmy Awards, as well.
The auction was conducted by Heritage Auctions; other items up for sale included Cousin Greg’s “Doderick” costume—from the show’s pilot episode—a 6-foot dog mascot suit worn during Greg’s first day on the job at Waystar Adventure Parks. If you’ll remember Greg, played by Nicholas Braun, gets sick and pukes through the costume’s eyeballs, but don’t worry—auction staff members assured The New York Times that the furry, tie-wearing mascot has been scrubbed clean of the prop vomit. “Even the eyeholes are mostly clean,” a representative of Heritage Auctions said. (It ultimately sold for $7,812.50.)
Lukas Matsson’s (Alexander Skarsgard) vape device, Kendall’s fictional Forbes cover issue, and Shiv Roy’s (Sarah Snook) Max Mara power outfits also hit the auction block. Roman’s Walmart kid’s T-shirt went for $1,875; a Prada suit worn by Kendall sold for $7,500; two American Express Platinum cards, two Mastercards, and one driver’s license of Kendall’s went for $10,000; and a set of vials containing a white powder (actually naturally occurring sugar, inositol, but played onscreen as…something else) went for $2,000. A group of prop sausages—that Logan made executives get on the floor and beg for while grunting like pigs—went for $5,250. (Some of the sausages were real; some were fake.) Though her speech didn’t net as much as her brother Roman’s (which would bother her), Shiv’s speech to the waiting press announcing her father Logan’s death—during which she said, in part, “my brothers and I just want to say Logan Roy built a great American family company…”—went for a still impressive $17,500. Some of the words of the speech were written in block letters in Snook’s own handwriting.
“We could not be more pleased with Saturday’s auction, and we’re sure those taking home a piece of the Roy legacy will feel the same way,” Heritage Screenbid managing director Jax Strobel said in a statement.
Props—which often take a backseat to costumes in terms of money made from auctions—are sourced meticulously by a show’s prop department, who go to extreme lengths to secure just the right item, even if it only appears for a few seconds, said Succession prop master Monica Jacobs, per AP.
The auction brought in “a lot of fan engagement, not just collectors, but real fans of the show that are participating and bidding,” Strobel said in a separate statement.
I love Succession too (and already miss it), but still—$25K on pink notecards? I’m flabbergasted.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
