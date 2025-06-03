'The White Lotus' Season 3 Cast Reunites in Luxury at the 2025 Gotham Awards
Your favorite Thailand travelers lit up the red carpet.
Who else is experiencing some major The White Lotus withdrawal? Believe it or not, it's been two months since Season 3's shocking finale aired on HBO Max, complete with malicious murders and sleek resort style alike. Over the last few weeks, our Sunday evenings have been noticeably quieter—it's the post-Lotus rut. But on June 2, some fan-favorite patrons of The White Lotus returned to the Instagram timeline with resort-chic style in tow.
Yesterday, TV's biggest stars convened at Cipriani Wall Street for the 10th annual Gotham Television Awards. Before shows like The Pitt and Mattlock were honored with trophies, the VIP guests walked the red carpet in designer attire. The highlight of the evening was indisputably the cast reunions, especially when The White Lotus stars met up inside.
One of the first on-screen frenemies to arrive was Carrie Coon, a.k.a. Laurie. In lieu of vibrant vacation-wear, Coon channeled her character's sleek, New York aesthetic in a white high-neck gown. Her strappy sandals, however, felt Thailand-ready.
After Coon's step-and-repeat, fans spotted another member of the Thailand trio on the red carpet. Leslie Bibb made the grandest of entrances in a teal knee-length dress from Stella McCartney Spring 2025. Decorated with delicate ruching and striking shoulder pads, the midi would've fit right in with Kate's vacation rotation.
The summer color combination continued onto her crimson red pumps, which debuted on the same runway. To no surprise, her "cunty little bob" appeared just as blunt as it was on-screen.
But wait—the reunions didn't end there. Later at the Gotham Awards, Parker Posey received the Legend Tribute from her co-stars, Bibb and her husband (and fellow TWL alum), Sam Rockwell. To accept her accolade, Posey embraced her character's penchant for flowy 'fits in Valentino Pre-Fall 2025. Designed by creative director Alessandro Michele, the floor-length gown featured a plunging neckline, long billowy sleeves, and a ruffled hem.
She accessorized with complementary lace gloves, also from the Italian brand. Her brocade purse, another Valentino piece, leaned retro. Posey's round, rose-colored glasses seemed to pay homage to a pair she wore as Victoria Ratliff on The White Lotus.
Season 3 of The White Lotus will likely dominate the award season circuit in the coming months. With more likely reunions on the horizon, here's hoping Michelle Moynahan, who plays Jaclyn Lemon, will join Coon, Bibb, and Posey at the next soirée.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
