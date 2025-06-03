Who else is experiencing some major The White Lotus withdrawal? Believe it or not, it's been two months since Season 3's shocking finale aired on HBO Max, complete with malicious murders and sleek resort style alike. Over the last few weeks, our Sunday evenings have been noticeably quieter—it's the post-Lotus rut. But on June 2, some fan-favorite patrons of The White Lotus returned to the Instagram timeline with resort-chic style in tow.

Yesterday, TV's biggest stars convened at Cipriani Wall Street for the 10th annual Gotham Television Awards. Before shows like The Pitt and Mattlock were honored with trophies, the VIP guests walked the red carpet in designer attire. The highlight of the evening was indisputably the cast reunions, especially when The White Lotus stars met up inside.

One of the first on-screen frenemies to arrive was Carrie Coon, a.k.a. Laurie. In lieu of vibrant vacation-wear, Coon channeled her character's sleek, New York aesthetic in a white high-neck gown. Her strappy sandals, however, felt Thailand-ready.

Carrie Coon looks glamorous in a white sheath dress at the 2025 Gotham Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Coon's step-and-repeat, fans spotted another member of the Thailand trio on the red carpet. Leslie Bibb made the grandest of entrances in a teal knee-length dress from Stella McCartney Spring 2025. Decorated with delicate ruching and striking shoulder pads, the midi would've fit right in with Kate's vacation rotation.

The summer color combination continued onto her crimson red pumps, which debuted on the same runway. To no surprise, her "cunty little bob" appeared just as blunt as it was on-screen.

Leslie Bibb channels her 'The White Lotus' character in a mint green Stella McCartney dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But wait—the reunions didn't end there. Later at the Gotham Awards, Parker Posey received the Legend Tribute from her co-stars, Bibb and her husband (and fellow TWL alum), Sam Rockwell. To accept her accolade, Posey embraced her character's penchant for flowy 'fits in Valentino Pre-Fall 2025. Designed by creative director Alessandro Michele, the floor-length gown featured a plunging neckline, long billowy sleeves, and a ruffled hem.

Parker Posey turns heads in a butter yellow Valentino gown at the 2025 Gotham Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She accessorized with complementary lace gloves, also from the Italian brand. Her brocade purse, another Valentino piece, leaned retro. Posey's round, rose-colored glasses seemed to pay homage to a pair she wore as Victoria Ratliff on The White Lotus.

Parker Posey wears rose-colored sunglasses as Victoria Ratliff in Season 3 of 'The White Lotus.' (Image credit: HBO)

Season 3 of The White Lotus will likely dominate the award season circuit in the coming months. With more likely reunions on the horizon, here's hoping Michelle Moynahan, who plays Jaclyn Lemon, will join Coon, Bibb, and Posey at the next soirée.