Take it from A-listers: Giorgio Baldi is undeniably a family-friendly restaurant. The Santa Monica spot frequently hosts celebrities and their loved ones, from Rihanna and her two children, to Selena Gomez and her sister, Gracie. On July 15, Elle and Dakota Fanning secured reservations and left wearing the widest of smiles (and coordinating The Row bags)—the usual post-Giorgio Baldi look.

Marking their first public meet-up since April, the sisters matched each other's minimalist energy in head-to-toe neutrals. In true oldest sister fashion, Dakota led the way to their car after dinner. The Perfect Couple star looked every bit an L.A. It girl in a satin white button-down and black trousers. Both staples were equally baggy, as each elongated hem stretched beyond her waistline and shoes.

Apart from mismatched silver rings, Dakota kept the no-fuss theme going with her accessories. She carried the $1,250 Cecily Top Handle Bag from The Row, a sold-out satin style beloved by Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner alike. Its accordion base stands out among other The Row models, including the Margaux and the Marlo.

Dakota led the way after a (supposedly) delicious dinner at Giorgio Baldi. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Elle tailed shortly behind Dakota in all-black attire. The Maleficent actor channeled lingerie dressing in a lacy slip dress, complete with sheer straps and similar panelling atop the V-neck bodice.

In the accessory department, she followed her sister's lead with barely any bling. Instead, she secured only her essentials inside The Row's Leather Evening Clutch. (Fun fact: Both Dakota and Elle's bags retail for $1,250.) With help from Mary Jane-esque Hermès ballet flats, The Row bag made her negligée feel just elevated enough.

Elle matched her older sister's energy in a lacy LBD. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It's been a minute since Hollywood's favorite sisters got together off the red carpet—seven months, to be exact. Their last off-duty outing came at a Golden Globes after-party in January. Dakota and Elle were the life of the Disney fête inside Funke, a new Italian restaurant on Santa Monica Boulevard.

Minutes after the final award was presented, the two swapped their gowns for after-hours attire. Dakota, once again, led the way in a plunging black dress, courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana. Then, Elle's vintage dress from Dior Fall 2004 brought the drama, and continued the leopard-print theme from her Balmain ceremony ballgown.

Dakota and Elle danced the night away at a Golden Globes after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All this to say? When Elle and Dakota reunite, it's a fashion-forward fête fit for the mantel.