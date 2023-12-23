The hottest take this particular writer has at the moment is this: men should stop talking authoritatively about women's bodies. And something tells us that Sydney Sweeney would agree with us.

The Euphoria and White Lotus star responded to comments about her appearance in the new Rolling Stones music video in a new interview with Glamour UK during the press cycle for her latest film, Anyone But You. And we fully support her stance on the non-controversy.

The whole thing started when Gorillaz and Blur frontman Damon Albarn criticized the band in an interview with the French site Les Inrockuptibles, going on to add that he "watched this horrible music video showing them at different stages of their lives on billboards" and found the video to be "completely disconnected" from the song.

"And this young woman objectified. What the hell is this?" he explained. Some people online agreed with him, because society seems incapable of not having opinions on women's bodies and then asserting that's how we should all feel.

Thankfully, Sweeney did not fall to the pressure to feel ashamed for feeling herself—and good in her body—in support of the rock band's latest musical effort. "I felt hot! I picked my own outfit out of racks and racks of clothes. I felt so good in it. I find empowerment through embracing the body that I have. That's sexy and strong, and I don’t think there's anything wrong with it."

She went on to add: "I'm in a Rolling Stones video. How cool and iconic is that? I felt so good. All the moves, everything I was doing was all freestyle. I mean, who else gets to roll around on the top of a convertible driving down Sunset Boulevard with police escorts? It's the cool things in this career that I had no idea I'd get to do."

Context is vitally important to conversations around bodies and bodily acceptance—and the context we should focus on here is the thoughts/feelings of the woman whose bodies are always at the forefront of of these discourses.

Novel thought, isn't it?