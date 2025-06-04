How Sydney Sweeney Reimagines a 2005 Jean Paul Gaultier Blazer Dress for 2025
It looked so different on the runway.
Sydney Sweeney and stylist Molly Dickson are on their way to dream team status à la Zendaya and Law Roach. Sweeney first collaborated with Dickson in 2017, ahead of the premiere of her mystery series, In The Vault. Since then, they've become ones-to-watch on the fashion front—especially during the actor's various press tours.
With the release of Sweeney's Apple TV+ thriller Echo Valley swiftly approaching, the dynamic duo is at it again. Most recently, the Euphoria star was spotted outside Good Morning America wearing Dickson's latest vintage find: an archival blazer dress, plucked from Jean Paul Gaultier's Fall 2005 collection. On the runway, the menswear moment came in a soft gray, but Sweeney sported a brown version, complete with long sleeves, padded shoulders, and a thigh-length hem. A matching suit tie sat atop her neckline, which practically blended into the espresso ensemble.
For her accessories, Sweeney went the monochrome route with a suede top-handle bag by Magda Butrym. The purse matched her pointy pumps in a slightly warmer tone. To finish, the 27-year-old popped on blue-tinted Miu Miu sunglasses—a fitting selection for the brand ambassador.
Unlike Miley Cyrus in Tom Ford and Leslie Bibb in Stella McCartney, Sweeney didn't take styling cues from the runway. In fact, her street style set couldn't have looked more different. On the catwalk, the model sported the same blazer and tie combo, just in a shade of gray. Instead of going pant-less, sequin silver trousers were layered underneath. The drama continued with a fur-embellished crossbody bag, which complemented the two-tone feather hat. These preferences followed Gaultier's glam-rock codes, while Sweeney's take leaned more business-ready.
The evening prior, Sweeney kicked off her style streak within hours of landing in New York. Dickson got her hands on head-to-toe Burberry for Sweeney's off-duty outing. First, The White Lotus alum wore a short-sleeve khaki dress inspired by a trench coat. Her peep-toe mules, also from the London label, tapped into the plaid trend with Burberry's signature check. The brand's Knight Arc Bag, in crescent-shaped olive green, felt so on-brand for Sweeney.
The A-lister's designer dash is expected to continue all week long, and potentially into the weekend. So, give Dickson's Instagram a follow to keep tabs on Sweeney's next press 'fit.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
