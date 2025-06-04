Sydney Sweeney and stylist Molly Dickson are on their way to dream team status à la Zendaya and Law Roach. Sweeney first collaborated with Dickson in 2017, ahead of the premiere of her mystery series, In The Vault. Since then, they've become ones-to-watch on the fashion front—especially during the actor's various press tours.

With the release of Sweeney's Apple TV+ thriller Echo Valley swiftly approaching, the dynamic duo is at it again. Most recently, the Euphoria star was spotted outside Good Morning America wearing Dickson's latest vintage find: an archival blazer dress, plucked from Jean Paul Gaultier's Fall 2005 collection. On the runway, the menswear moment came in a soft gray, but Sweeney sported a brown version, complete with long sleeves, padded shoulders, and a thigh-length hem. A matching suit tie sat atop her neckline, which practically blended into the espresso ensemble.

Sydney Sweeney arrives at 'Good Morning America' in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier blazer dress from Fall 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For her accessories, Sweeney went the monochrome route with a suede top-handle bag by Magda Butrym. The purse matched her pointy pumps in a slightly warmer tone. To finish, the 27-year-old popped on blue-tinted Miu Miu sunglasses—a fitting selection for the brand ambassador.

Unlike Miley Cyrus in Tom Ford and Leslie Bibb in Stella McCartney, Sweeney didn't take styling cues from the runway. In fact, her street style set couldn't have looked more different. On the catwalk, the model sported the same blazer and tie combo, just in a shade of gray. Instead of going pant-less, sequin silver trousers were layered underneath. The drama continued with a fur-embellished crossbody bag, which complemented the two-tone feather hat. These preferences followed Gaultier's glam-rock codes, while Sweeney's take leaned more business-ready.

A model wears a Jean Paul Gaultier blazer on the Fall 2005 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The evening prior, Sweeney kicked off her style streak within hours of landing in New York. Dickson got her hands on head-to-toe Burberry for Sweeney's off-duty outing. First, The White Lotus alum wore a short-sleeve khaki dress inspired by a trench coat. Her peep-toe mules, also from the London label, tapped into the plaid trend with Burberry's signature check. The brand's Knight Arc Bag, in crescent-shaped olive green, felt so on-brand for Sweeney.

Sydney Sweeney is spotted in NYC wearing a trench coat dress, a crescent bag, and plaid mules, all from Burberry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The A-lister's designer dash is expected to continue all week long, and potentially into the weekend. So, give Dickson's Instagram a follow to keep tabs on Sweeney's next press 'fit.

