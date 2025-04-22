For the past week, longline dad jorts have been taking up roughly 75% of my brain capacity. Everywhere I look, I see delightfully oversize cut-offs that rebuff the male gaze—and, dear reader, I want in. So this morning, when I saw Sydney Sweeney wearing a pair of baggy Bermudas, it felt like a sign from above that it was finally time to pull the trigger on a pair of my own.

On April 19, the Anyone But You actor stepped out in Los Angeles with her new German Shepard puppy, Sully Bear. Two weeks into dog parenthood and Sweeney's already dressing the part. She was outfitted in her Midwestern dad best, wearing a crewneck sweatshirt and jorts, with a good old-fashioned American flag hat.

Even so, the star didn't stray from the fashion girl roots stylist Molly Dickson has helped her plant. She styled the normcore ensemble with several chic accessories from her favorite luxury designer, Miu Miu. She added on a pair of plain white sneakers and a floral print mini bag from the brand.

Sydney Sweeney styles her denim jorts with Miu Miu accessories. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Miu Miu Limited Edition Teal Green Floral Nylon Mini Spirit Cire Bag $599 at Poshmark

Urban Outfitters Dairy Boy Americana Snapback Baseball Hat $50 at Urban Outfitters (US)

The look, while casual, was an incredibly accurate representation of both sides of Sweeney's cool-girl persona. She looked every bit the Miu Miu muse, but you also wouldn't be surprised to learn that she's also an amateur mechanic who restores vintage cars in her spare time.

Catch me wearing this exact same outfit in five to seven business days.

Shop Separates Inspired By Sydney Sweeney

Edikted Low Rise Bermuda Denim Carpenter Shorts $39 at Edikted

Von Dutch Navy & White Stripe Trucker $48 at Von Dutch

Vans Hylane White Gum Chunky Sneakers $86 at Lulus

PACIFIC & CO Girl Dinner Crew Neck Top $12.99 at T.J.Maxx

Mikuta The Black Denim Bermuda Shorts $190 at Mikuta

