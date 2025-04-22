Sydney Sweeney Gives Dad Shorts the Designer Treatment With Miu Miu Sneakers and a Matching Bag

Two weeks into dog parenthood and she's already dressing the part.

sydney sweeney wears a red dress and armani makeup
(Image credit: Instagram/@sydneysweeney)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

For the past week, longline dad jorts have been taking up roughly 75% of my brain capacity. Everywhere I look, I see delightfully oversize cut-offs that rebuff the male gaze—and, dear reader, I want in. So this morning, when I saw Sydney Sweeney wearing a pair of baggy Bermudas, it felt like a sign from above that it was finally time to pull the trigger on a pair of my own.

On April 19, the Anyone But You actor stepped out in Los Angeles with her new German Shepard puppy, Sully Bear. Two weeks into dog parenthood and Sweeney's already dressing the part. She was outfitted in her Midwestern dad best, wearing a crewneck sweatshirt and jorts, with a good old-fashioned American flag hat.

Even so, the star didn't stray from the fashion girl roots stylist Molly Dickson has helped her plant. She styled the normcore ensemble with several chic accessories from her favorite luxury designer, Miu Miu. She added on a pair of plain white sneakers and a floral print mini bag from the brand.

Sydney Sweeney styles her denim jorts with Miu Miu accessories.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Jorts

Gu
Jorts

Miu Miu Limited Edition Teal Green Floral Nylon Mini Spirit Cire Bag
Miu Miu
Limited Edition Teal Green Floral Nylon Mini Spirit Cire Bag

Dairy Boy Americana Snapback Baseball Hat
Urban Outfitters
Dairy Boy Americana Snapback Baseball Hat

The look, while casual, was an incredibly accurate representation of both sides of Sweeney's cool-girl persona. She looked every bit the Miu Miu muse, but you also wouldn't be surprised to learn that she's also an amateur mechanic who restores vintage cars in her spare time.

Catch me wearing this exact same outfit in five to seven business days.

Shop Separates Inspired By Sydney Sweeney

Low Rise Bermuda Denim Carpenter Shorts
Edikted
Low Rise Bermuda Denim Carpenter Shorts

Navy & White Stripe Trucker
Von Dutch
Navy & White Stripe Trucker

vans Hylane White Gum Chunky Sneakers
Vans
Hylane White Gum Chunky Sneakers

PACIFIC & CO Girl Dinner Crew Neck Top
PACIFIC & CO
Girl Dinner Crew Neck Top

Kelly & Katie Agent Sunglasses
Kelly & Katie
Agent Sunglasses

The Black Denim Bermuda Shorts - 24
Mikuta
The Black Denim Bermuda Shorts

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

