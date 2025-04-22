Sydney Sweeney Gives Dad Shorts the Designer Treatment With Miu Miu Sneakers and a Matching Bag
Two weeks into dog parenthood and she's already dressing the part.
For the past week, longline dad jorts have been taking up roughly 75% of my brain capacity. Everywhere I look, I see delightfully oversize cut-offs that rebuff the male gaze—and, dear reader, I want in. So this morning, when I saw Sydney Sweeney wearing a pair of baggy Bermudas, it felt like a sign from above that it was finally time to pull the trigger on a pair of my own.
On April 19, the Anyone But You actor stepped out in Los Angeles with her new German Shepard puppy, Sully Bear. Two weeks into dog parenthood and Sweeney's already dressing the part. She was outfitted in her Midwestern dad best, wearing a crewneck sweatshirt and jorts, with a good old-fashioned American flag hat.
Even so, the star didn't stray from the fashion girl roots stylist Molly Dickson has helped her plant. She styled the normcore ensemble with several chic accessories from her favorite luxury designer, Miu Miu. She added on a pair of plain white sneakers and a floral print mini bag from the brand.
The look, while casual, was an incredibly accurate representation of both sides of Sweeney's cool-girl persona. She looked every bit the Miu Miu muse, but you also wouldn't be surprised to learn that she's also an amateur mechanic who restores vintage cars in her spare time.
Catch me wearing this exact same outfit in five to seven business days.
Shop Separates Inspired By Sydney Sweeney
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
