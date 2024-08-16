Viral Australian Breakdancer Rachael Gunn Responds to "Hate" She's Been Receiving Following Her Olympics Performance
The dancer shared an emotional video response.
Rachael Gunn, AKA Raygun, the Australian breakdancer who went viral following her performance at the Paris Olympics, has responded to all the "hate" she's been receiving.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Gunn told her followers, "Hi everyone, Raygun here. I just wanna start by thanking all the people who have supported me. I really appreciate the positivity, and I'm glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives. That's what I hoped. I didn't realize that that would also open the door to so much hate, which has frankly been pretty devastating."
She defended her performance, saying, "Well, I went out there and I had fun. I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics, and I gave my all, truly. I'm honored to have been a part of the Australian Olympic team and to be part of breaking's Olympic debut. What the other athletes have achieved has just been phenomenal."
She went on to explain she'd be enjoying some "pre-planned down time" in Europe for the next few weeks, and asked media to stop "harassing" her friends, family, and fellow street dancers with questions about her.
A post shared by Rachael Gunn (@raygun_aus)
A photo posted by on
Many commenters weren't sympathetic to the case Gunn made for herself.
"Honest criticism is not hate," remarked one person.
"That's your all!?!?!? You could have worked on your strength, technique, abilities, etc like other athletes who spent their entire life training for a shot at the Olympics. Or at least run your routine past someone before taking it to competition," commented another person.
"I do not hate you but I stand by my right to criticise your selection and this performance," wrote someone else. "You have to own up to a bad result."
Still, others defended the breakdancer, with one person writing, "I’m sorry that you’ve been so severely criticized. You lived out a dream on the Olympic stage and did it bravely. You deserve congratulations for following your dream"
A post shared by Rachael Gunn (@raygun_aus)
A photo posted by on
Raygun attracted a lot of criticism after she performed in breaking at the Paris Olympics, with many people feeling her skills were not up to the high standards upheld by the competition.
The dancer had previously defended herself during a press conference, when she told reporters (via ESPN), "All of my moves are original. Creativity is really important to me. I go out there, and I show my artistry. Sometimes it speaks to the judges, and sometimes it doesn't. I do my thing, and it represents art. That is what it is about."
Team Australia's Chef de Mission Anna Meares also defended Gunn's participation, telling reporters, "I love Rachael, and I think that what has occurred on social media with trolls and keyboard warriors, and taking those comments and giving them airtime, has been really disappointing."
A post shared by Australian Sports Museum (@australiansportsmuseum)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
