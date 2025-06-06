At the end of Love Island USA season 7's premiere, a hot new bombshell entered the villa and staked her claim for reality TV fame. 25-year-old Cierra Ortega made a memorable entrance, dropping in on a blindfolded kiss challenge before stealing Nicolas Vansteenberghe away for a cozy night in the Hideaway. As fans got to see more of her personality throughout the week, Cierra has stood out as one of the sweetest Islanders so far, from her adorable burgeoning friendship with Chelley Bissainthe to her love of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

With Cierra and Nic becoming an official couple in episode 2, now's the perfect time to get to know more about the rising reality star. Below, read on for everything we know about Love Island USA's Cierra Ortega so far.

Cierra's Love Island USA portrait. (Image credit: Peacock)

Cierra Ortega is a content creator and world traveler.

Cierra Ortega, 25, is a content creator with Mexican and Puerto Rican heritage. According to NBC, Cierra is a Libra and was born and raised in Arizona, although she is now based in L.A.

"I'm the full package: brains, beauty, and boobs," she said in her Love Island intro. "I don't care whose toes I have to step on. If I can take your man, he was never your man in the first place."

On Instagram or TikTok, you'll find that Cierra is a fashion girlie and avid world traveler, who has visited locales including Egypt, Thailand, Saint Martin, Costa Rica, Paris, and Italy.

A post shared by ♡ 𝖈𝖎𝖊𝖗𝖗𝖆 𝖔𝖗𝖙𝖊𝖌𝖆 ♡ (@cierra.ortega)

Cierra Ortega has already worked with brands like Skims and AdoreMe.

Cierra has found success in the social media world, both as a manager and as the face in front of the camera. According to her LinkedIn, the University of Arizona graduate works in influencer management and creator and brand partnerships for companies, including Lucy Guo's creator platform Passes.

On her personal Instagram, Cierra has collaborated with brands like SKIMS, AdoreMe, and Good American. She wrote on in a March caption, "so grateful when opportunities like this find their way to me. not a model, not an influencer, just a girl pouring a lot of love into herself and letting the universe do the rest."

Cierra and Charlie stand at the fire pit during the recoupling in episode 2. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Cierra is friends with several 'Love Island USA' alums.

It's no surprise that Cierra eventually made it to Fiji, considering her friendships with some past Islanders. She has previously hung out with Love Island USA alums Johnnie Olivia (from season 5) and Kassy Castillo (from seasons 5 and 6).