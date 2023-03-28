FAQs

What are the delivery options available at the Coach Outlet? At the Coach Outlet, they two delivery options for you to choose from. Standard delivery to most zip codes will take 5-7 working days, and is free on all orders over $50. For orders between $30 and $50, standard delivery will cost $10, and for orders under $30, standard delivery will cost $5. If you’d like more speedy delivery, you can also opt for Express Delivery which to most zip codes will take 2-5 working days. Express delivery for all orders under $30 will cost $13, and for orders $30 or over, it will cost $17.50.

How do I care for my leather bag from the Coach Outlet? To keep your purchase from the Coach Outlet looking shiny and new, make sure to care for it in the correct way. Leather might need a little extra TLC over time. At the Coach Outlet, they sell Coach Leather Cleaner and a Coach Leather Moisturizer set, which is all you’ll need to keep your purchase looking as good as new. Simply apply your leather cleaner to a soft cloth, and rub gently onto the leather in circular motions, before wiping off and leaving it to dry for 30 minutes. Follow up with your leather moisturizer, applying with a soft cloth and buffing gently into the surface to help it look shiny. Finally, wipe off and allow to dry. If you need more help on how to care for your leather products, head to the Coach Outlet website where you can find useful video tutorials that will show you exactly how to care for your item(s).

What payment methods are available at the Coach Outlet? At the Coach Outlet, they have several payment options available for you to choose from. They accept major credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover. If this doesn’t quite work for you, they also accept alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Amazon Pay, and Klarna.

What is the returns policy at the Coach Outlet? If you’re not 100% satisfied with your purchase from the Coach Outlet, they have a 30-day returns policy. This means you’ll have up to 30 days after of your original purchase date to return your order. When returning, you can either return it by mail or to a Coach Outlet store. Please note that all items must be returned in their original condition, undamaged and unworn, with all tags still intact, for you to be eligible for a full refund. If you opt to return your order by mail, $7 will be deducted from your total refund for the cost of making a return. Your return will take approximately 7-10 working days to be processed by the Coach Outlet, and you can expect to receive your refund via your original method of payment

Hints and Tips

Coach Insider:

Keep up to date with all of the latest news and new product releases when you sign up to the Coach Insider newsletter with your email. When you do, you can be one of the first to hear about exclusive offers and promotions, with the opportunity for you to treat yourself to something new without having to break the bank. What’s more, when you sign up to receive text messages from the Coach Outlet, you’ll receive opportunities to get money off! For instance, you could get $20 off for every order of $150 or more! So, sign up now so you can start stocking up on some savings!

Clearance Section:

Next time you’re scrolling through the Coach Outlet website looking for something to treat yourself, why not check their clearance section first? When you shop their clearance section, you can find high-quality products at fantastic discounts such as 70% off! So, whether it’s a Signature Canvas Backpack so you can explore new cities in style, a pink leather Apple Watch strap to take your watch game up a notch, or a pair of signature blue swimming trunks to sunbathe in, you’re sure to find something just right for you, at a fraction of the price!

Refer-A-Friend Scheme:

Whether you’ve got a friend who loves to accessorize as much as you, or you know someone who might be in need of a little pick-me-up, make the most of the Coach Outlet refer-a-friend scheme. Simply head over to the Coach Outlet website to find out more. You could surprise your nearest and dearest with $10 off, and what’s more, you’ll be rewarded with $10 off of your next purchase too! There’s never been a better time for a random act of kindness!

Gifts Under $50:

If you’ve got a birthday coming up or something you’d like to celebrate, look no further. At the Coach Outlet, you can find wonderful gifts that will suit any budget. Simply head over to the Coach Outlet website, and click the ‘Gifts’ button at the top. There, you can shop for gifts under $50, $100, and $200. From signature denim headbands and bow bag charms to a luxury wireless earbud case and a signature belt buckle, you’re sure to find something just perfect for your special someone. If you’re unsure what they might like, or you’ve got a last-minute special occasion, fear not. The Coach Outlet also sells e-Gift cards which means you can purchase one instantly, or schedule them for a special day.

How to Use Your Coach Outlet Promo Code