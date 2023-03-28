FAQs

Does Alo have free shipping? Alo Yoga offers free worldwide shipping on all of the orders placed on their website. If you want your package a little faster, you can always upgrade to one of the expedited shipping options for a fee. But if you don’t mind waiting, the free standard shipping option is a great way to save a little extra money on your order.

Does Alo have free returns? Alo Yoga provides free returns for products purchased on their online store. The only stipulations are that the items must be unworn, in the original packaging, and returned within 30 days of purchase to be eligible. As long as these terms are met, Alo Yoga will provide a paid shipping label for you to return the item with.

Does Alo do student discounts? As of writing, Alo Yoga does not offer student discounts. However, this is subject to change in the future and we’ll update you with more information should such a program become available. The only discount program Alo Yoga currently offers is for certified fitness instructors.

Does Alo have a newsletter? Alo Yoga has a free email-based newsletter that you can sign up for to receive exclusive offers and news on upcoming sales. You can always opt out of the newsletter at any time. There are links to sign up on the Alo Yoga homepage. Alo also uses their newsletter to keep you up to date on new products

How often does Alo have sales? Alo has sales periodically throughout the year as well as various promotions often around holidays. There’s usually some sort of offer available monthly. It helps to check back regularly to see what’s going on to avoid missing any juicy sales. Signing up for the newsletter is a good way to stay informed of any upcoming sales.

Hints and tips

If you’re going to shop at Alo Yoga, it helps to have these tips and tricks up your sleeve. With these tips in mind, you can avoid spending more than you need to and take home quality items without paying full price.

Sign up for the Alo Access Program: If you’re a regular customer, it’s definitely worth checking out Alo Yoga’s Alo Access program. This is a free program that gives users access to special benefits like early access to new products. Alo Access is a point-based program in which users accumulate points with purchases that can be applied to future orders in the form of savings. New members receive 10% off of their first purchase and also can snag a free gift with an order totaling at least $150.

Sign up for the Alo email newsletter: Another worthwhile option for regular customers is to sign up for the Alo newsletter. This is a free email-based subscription that keeps you informed of any new products, upcoming sales, and special deals. You can always opt out of the newsletter at any time.

Wait for sales: This tip isn’t exactly time friendly but the savings can be well worth the patience. Alo Yoga has sales periodically throughout the year—often around holidays. Waiting for a good sale to roll around is a great way to snag the yoga gear you want without paying full price.

Use Alo Pro Program (if You’re an Instructor): If you’re a yoga instructor or other certified fitness professional, Alo offers a program called Alo Pro you can take advantage of. Anyone who’s actively teaching is eligible for a 25% discount on Alo Yoga apparel.

How to use your Alo Yoga discount code

Using promo codes with Alo Yoga is much like using a promo code for most other online retailers. Most promo codes have specific requirements so make sure the items you want to purchase are eligible with the coupon you’re trying to use. These terms will be defined with the promo code so it shouldn’t take any guess work to be certain.

Add the products you want to purchase to your cart, referred to as a shopping bag. Open the shopping back and go to the checkout screen. On the right-hand side of the checkout page, look for a section labeled “Gift card or discount code”. Click inside this field and enter the promo code you want to use. Click apply. If the code is valid, it will be applied to your cart. Complete the checkout as normal.

What we recommend buying at Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga is an excellent source for a huge selection of yoga and fitness-related needs but we can get more specific than that. From their outfits and clothing to gear and more, there’s plenty to get us excited. We’ve even seen certain Alo Yoga pieces on celebreties including Hailey Bieber as well as Kendall Jenner . If you’re one to chase trends, you should definitely take a look these outfits to see what you can incorporate into your wardrobe.