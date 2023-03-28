FAQs

How can I get a discount at Lilly Pultizer? For regular discount codes, sign up for the Lilly Pulitzer newsletter. There’s a first-order discount of 15% off and they’ll send you promotions too. Be sure to check this page for the latest coupons at Lilly Pulitzer, especially if you don’t want to sign up for the newsletter.

Does Lilly Pultizer have free shipping? Yes, there is free ground shipping at Lilly Pulitzer. This can take up to 2 weeks to be delivered. It’s worth knowing deliveries will only be made Monday - Friday. If your order is over $200, then you will need to sign for the delivery. For quicker shipping options, there are usually shipping costs. However, you can always check Marie Claire for the occasional shipping promo code.

Does Lilly Pulitzer do student discounts? Unfortunately, Lilly Pulitzer does not have any student discounts right now. If you’re a student on a budget, then you can still save by shopping in the sale section. You’ll find discounts on pajamas, pants, mugs, planners, and sportswear.

Can I return an item for free at Lilly Pulitzer? Lilly Pulitzer has a 90-day returns policy. Returns within 15 days are completely free. However, if you return your items after 15 days then $7 will be deducted from the refund to cover the cost of the returns. Items should be in their original condition and any swimwear must have tags attached. Before making a return, it’s a good idea to check the Returns Policy for the terms and conditions.

Are there any sales at Lilly Pulitzer? You can find the occasional sale at Lilly Pulitzer during times like Black Friday. The brand sometimes has special sales on its website too. Lilly Pulitzer usually gives discounts across popular categories such as shoes, bags, and dresses.

Hints and Tips

Sign up for Emails: Are you always wondering when the next sale will be? It might be worth signing up for the Lilly Pulitzer newsletter. Lilly Pulitzer will email you the latest sales information and promotions. New customers can get 15% off their first order too for joining the mailing list. Lilly Pulitzer clearance sales usually only take place twice each year, so it’s important to know when they are. Joining the newsletter is one of the best ways to stay informed. It’s also a good idea to follow them on social media for sales updates and promotions.

Enjoy Free Delivery: Whether you’re looking for a summer jumpsuit or chic sunglasses, you don’t need to reach a specific total for free delivery. Lilly Pulitzer offers free standard ground shipping on all orders. One drawback: it can take up to two weeks for your order to arrive. For any Lilly Sunshine sale items, this can be up to 4 weeks. If you can’t wait to try on your new clothes, then it might be worth opting for a different shipping option.

Get A Free Gift: At different times of the year, you might be able to find special promotions such as free gifts with selected orders. We’ve seen previous free gift promotions with $600 orders. You can usually find these free gift promotions on the Lily Pulitzer homepage or by browsing our promo codes on this page. Make sure to check the terms and conditions of each specific free gift offer to qualify. Stay on alert for these deals by bookmarking this page or subscribing to the newsletter.

Sales at Lilly Pulitzer: If you’re searching for a Lilly Pulitzer sale, you might have to be patient. You won’t find a sales page on their website but you can sometimes shop key sales dates. Lilly Pulitzer has previously had Black Friday sales and Cyber Monday sales, where customers could save $30 for each $100 spent. Other important sales dates are those which tie with the brand, such as the Lilly Sunshine Sale. Lilly Pulitzer does not say when these sales are but if you sign up for emails then you won’t miss any savings.

Gifts Under $25: Do you know somebody who loves Lilly Pulitzer? If the brand seems like a perfect match but the prices are a little premium, make sure to shop around the website. We’d recommend checking ‘Gifts Under $25’ or ‘Gifts Under $50’. You can find these by clicking ‘Gifts’ on the menu bar and then ‘By Price’. You can choose from delightful bold-printed patterns on mugs, water bottles, caps, and even scented candles. You’ll be able to shop an iconic brand at reasonable prices, especially if you add one of our Lilly Pulitzer promo codes too.

