FAQs

Are there free shipping options at Moda Operandi? Unfortunately, Moda Operandi doesn’t offer free shipping. Whatever you have in your basket from gowns to shoes, there is a charge of $10 for the shipping of all US orders.

Will I be able to track my order from Moda Operandi? Of course, once your items have been shipped you will receive a confirmation email. Your email will contain a tracking number so that you can see exactly when that gorgeous new pair of shoes or beautiful jacket will arrive.

How can I track my Moda Operandi reward points? Once you have enrolled in the rewards program you will be able to view your points balance when you log in to your account. Check regularly as they will accumulate and you can save money off your next purchase.

Can I use more than one Moda Operandi promo code at a time? Using one of our promo codes is an awesome way to save money on your purchase, but you can only use one per order. Ensure you choose the promo code that offers you the best savings - we have plenty to choose from!

Can I save money on my first purchase at Moda Operandi? Absolutely! The easiest way to save money on your first order is to sign up for the newsletter, you will be the first to hear about the latest designer fashion trends but you will also receive a promo code for 10% off your first purchase. Enjoy!

Hints and tips

Email and Text alerts: You’ve spotted the perfect dress, it’s in stock and you want it to be yours as soon as possible, but making a saving would be even sweeter, right? Well, we agree, that’s why it’s a good idea to sign up for email and text alerts. Not only will you save 10% on your first order you will also be the first to know about upcoming promotions, offers, and promo codes, it will also bag you some free shipping - it really is worth getting on the list.

Shop the sale rail: What’s better than finding affordable designer fashion? Finding it in the sale with up to 60% off the price! The sale rail really is worth a visit, here you can find exquisite pieces from both new and established designers. Shop for coast, gowns, shoes, and accessories. Grab these bargains fast, they won’t be around for long.

Fashion rewards: Being a member of the Moda Operandi rewards program is a must for regular followers of fashion. Gain 500 points when you sign up and keep collecting reward points with every purchase. Reward points are turned into $20 credit at a time, and those rewards soon add up. This is awesome for updating your wardrobe like a true fashionista while saving money - think of all the extra cocktails you can enjoy while dining out in that new Victoria Beckham gown darling!

The Edit: Head to The Edit section online where you will find news on the latest collections, Moda exclusives, Laurens's closet featuring her favorite items right now and an entire section dedicated to designer looks under $500, we found everything from wide-leg pants to cute purses, you won’t be disappointed. Don’t forget to add one of our promo codes and save even more on your purchase.

Need a personal shopper?: Head to Moda Private for the ultimate insider shopper experience. Not sure what suits you or need some help styling your next look? A private client advisor can help you achieve all your fashion-loving heart desires. Maybe you need a one-of-a-kind item, something extraordinary for a special event or you would love an invite to the VIP sale, whatever your needs Moda Private can meet them.

How to use your Moda Operandi promo code