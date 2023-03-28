FAQs

Does New York and Company offer free shipping? Yes, New York and Company offer free standard shipping when you spend at least $100 on anything from dresses to shoes. If your basket total is below the threshold, take a look at our Marie Claire promo codes for free shipping offers.

Can I get a student discount at New York and Company? Unfortunately. New York and Company don’t offer student discounts at the moment. However, you can still grab a bargain when you shop from the sale section of the website. Why not sign up for texts and save 10% on your next purchase? Or use a Marie Claire promo code for additional savings.

Is the promo code policy at New York and Company? Only one promo code is permitted per order at New York and Company. And promo codes are not valid on sale or redline items. Remember to check our Marie Claire promo codes regularly as our team of experts source the best codes and offers every day.

What is the returns policy at New York and Company? You have up to 30 days from the date of purchase to make a return at New York and Company. It’s great to know that if you aren’t entirely satisfied with your purchase it’s hassle free to make a return. Just make sure that your items are complete with tags and unworn. Head to the website for full instructions on how to return.

How can I track my order at New York and Company? Once you place your order you will receive a confirmation email. Following this, an email will be sent to your inbox once your items are shipped, it will contain a tracking number. You can enter your tracking number on the website at any time and track your order.

Hints and tips

New York and Company promo codes are a great way to save money, however there are other ways to get a great deal:

Sign up for texts: Want to be the first to know about new collections, and promotions and get 10% off your first order? Why wouldn’t you? That’s exactly what you can get when you sign up for text messages at New York and Company. It takes seconds to sign up and the rewards are awesome.

Runway rewards credit card:Regular shoppers can benefit from the New York and Company rewards credit card. You can save 30% when you sign up and are approved. It’s a great opportunity to update your wardrobe whilst getting a discount.

Shop now and pay later with AfterPay: If you need to budget your purchases at New York and Company you could consider spreading the cost over 4 payments. This retailer has partnered with AfterPay. To make use of this option, you will need to apply directly with AfterPay, once approved you’re good to go. You can still add one of our Marie Claire promo codes too.

Shop the clearance sale: The clearance sale is an excellent way to snap up a bargain or two. With up to 70% off, can you afford to miss it? We spotted beautiful sweaters, corset tops, dresses, and, trousers. Discover the clearance section every time you shop. New lines are added regularly and these knockdown prices won’t be around for long.

Sign up for email newsletters: When you sign up via email for the newsletter at New York and Company you are instantly rewarded with 10% off your next order. In addition to this, you get insider savings and exclusive offers. It’s quick and easy to sign up and you won’t need to worry about missing a thing.

How to use your New York and Company promo code