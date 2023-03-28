FAQs

Does Venus Offer Free Shipping? Unfortunately, Venus does not have a free shipping option for regular customers. Venus explains the shipping fee doesn’t only cover the cost of shipping the purchase but also packaging fees. However, those who sign up for the Venus Credit Card Insiders program are eligible for free shipping on orders that total at least $75.

Does Venus Have a Newsletter? Venus has both an email-based newsletter as well as a text alerts program to help customers stay in the loop on upcoming sales and special events. These subscriptions also provide customers with exclusive deals, coupons, and more to help save money on their purchases. Signing up for the newsletter is free and you can always opt out at any time.

How Often Does Venus Have Sales? Venus has seasonal sales and random sales events throughout the year. However, the website also features a dedicated sales section where you can browse discounted products in both specific categories or explore the entire stock. This section is updated regularly and is definitely worth a peek for those looking to save a little money.

Does Venus Offer Free Returns? Venus has a return policy that permits customers to exchange or return items for a refund. Anything sent to Venus for a refund will include a $6.95 return fee that is deducted from the refund price. Exchanges are free, however, as well as choosing to receive Venus Wallet Credit instead of a cash refund. Items must be returned within 90 days of the purchase and should be in unworn condition. Certain products on the website are labeled as “Final Sale Item. No exchanges or refunds”. These products are not eligible for refunds or exchanges at all.

Hints and Tips

While Venus has plenty to offer at fairly reasonable prices, there’s no reason to spend more than you have to. Thankfully, we have a few tips and tricks to save a pretty penny when shopping at this trendy online retailer. By keeping these tips in mind, you can usually avoid paying full price for your purchase.

Sign Up for Venus Text Alerts: According to Venus, customers can save 15% instantly off their purchase just by signing up for Venus text alerts. This will also keep you informed of any upcoming sales or coupons that might be applicable to your next purchase. To join the Venus text alerts program, text “STYLE” to 39512.

Join the Venus Email Newsletter: This option is great for regular customers as the email newsletter will keep you informed of the latest sales, upcoming product releases, and more. Signing up for the Venus newsletter also gives you access to exclusive offers and coupons limited only to those who are subscribed. You can opt out at any time so it’s definitely worth a look for anyone hoping to save a little on their future purchases.

Browse the Venus Sales Selection: Venus has an entire section on their website dedicated exclusively to sales. You can shop for sales in specific categories or peruse the entire stock to see what’s been discounted. This section is available year round, so you’re guaranteed to find something whenever you need it most.

Sign Up as a Venus Credit Card Insider: Signing up as a Venus Credit Card Insider has its own perks that can be worth it for regular shoppers. Members get exclusive coupons, special rewards, and even get free shipping on purchases that total at least $75.

How to use Venus coupon codes

Using promo codes with Venus is fairly straightforward and easy to do. Have your promo code handy, start shopping, and follow these steps before you check out to redeem your discount. It’s also worth noting that certain promo codes are only valid for specific products or date ranges. Be sure to read the details for the promo code to make sure it’s applicable to your cart.

1. Add the product or products you want to purchase to your Venus shopping cart (referred to as a bag on the website).

2. Open the cart or shopping bag in the upper right-hand corner of the website.

3. Click on “Continue to Checkout”.

4. On the right-hand column of the checkout page is a section labeled “Offer Code:”. Enter the promo code into this field.

5. Click Apply.

6. The promo code will instantly take the price down on your cart. Complete the checkout as normal to redeem the offer.

What we recommend buying at Venus

Because Venus has such a wide selection of products, there’s plenty to get excited about. From statement pieces to basic staples, you’re bound to find something exciting worth taking home. We’ve featured a few products from Venus over the years including grungy plaid dresses in our collection of Best Grunge Outfits and we couldn’t help ourselves in featuring their linen pants when making our list of Best Linen Pants .

Although Venus has its humble beginnings as a swimsuit brand, they’ve grown over the years to include a wide array of fashion goodies. Shoppers are far from limited to summer wear when it comes to Venus, so be sure to explore their selection of winter-based products, as well. They’ve got a variety of jackets, pants, and even sweaters that will keep you looking sharp and feeling cozy during the chilly months.