Linen is one of the best fabrics you can wear in scorching hot weather—the fiber is strong, absorbent, and dries quicker than cotton. Plus, breezy linen feels lightweight on your skin and is the perfect summertime material to lounge around in. There are so many clothes, from tops to bottoms, that are made of linen, but for our shopping purposes right now we'll focus on finding a classic pair of linen pants—one you'll want to wear every day. The bottoms are crucial to surviving summer heat waves if you feel like wearing pants that aren't jeans. This season, linen pants come in all different prints, colors, and even hem lengths, giving you a buffet of linen bottoms to sample. Ahead, we rounded up 19 pairs to try, knowing full well that one of these pants will end up in your summer outfit rotation.

The Fan-Favorite Pair Mango 100% Linen Pants $59.99 at mango.com You can't go wrong with a pair of staple white linen beach pants in the summer. They're the perfect low-key beach coverup, too.

The Swirly Print Pair ZARA Linen Blend Linen Printed Pants $69.90 at zara.com If a simple pair of monochrome linen pants aren't cutting it this year, why not go all out with this groovy pair from Zara?

The Basic Black Pair Clalson Track Style Linen Pants $59.00 at nordstrom.com This pair of lightweight pants are my ideal summer pants. They also come in white, but I prefer wearing black all year round.

The Olive Green Pair Enza Costa French Linen Easy Pants $176.00 at shopbop.com Olive green is basically a neutral in my book, especially in the summer. It feels a little less harsh than black or dark brown.

The Fancy Pair Faithfull the Brand Lissandra Wide Leg Linen Pants $229.00 at verishop.com A belt makes everything better, right? This black pair of linen trousers from Faithfull the Brand feel so chic.

The Low-Rise Pair Venus Linen Drawstring Pants $29.00 at venus.com This pair of drawstring pants from Venus is available in sizes XS through 3X and retails for just under $30, but I love them most of all because they feel like you're wearing the comfiest-ever pair of pajamas.

The Striped Pair Ted Baker London Stripe Tapered Linen & Cotton Trousers $117.97 at nordstrom.com Yes, these trousers from Ted Baker are *technically* made from a linen and cotton blend, but they're too cute not to rave about.

The Super Wide Leg Pair Posse Exclusive Ducky Oversized Paperbag-Waist Linen Pants $245.00 at modaoperandi.com Posse has become known across the internet for their selection of luxe linen pieces and this pair of white white trousers is no exception. Prepare to live in these.

The Straight-Leg Pair Uniqlo Linen Blend Relaxed Straight Pants $39.90 at uniqlo.com Uniqlo can do no wrong. These pants look way more expensive than they are, so I may just pick up a few different colors.

The Workwear Pair M.M La Fleur The Chester Pant—Slubbed Stretch Linen $225.00 at mmlafleur.com Wear these pants on the off-chance that you'll actually have to go into the office this summer.

The Sporty Pair Max Mara + Leisure Cristin Stretch-Linen Track Pants $157.50 at net-a-porter.com You'll always look like you're an off-duty model in these jogger-style linen pants from Max Mara.

The Menswear-Inspired Pair COS Straight Linen Pants $135.00 at cosstores.com I love COS because all of their pieces feel so cool. Take, for instance, this pair of linen trousers that have some serious borrowed-from-my-boyfriend-energy.

The Pleated Pair Madewell Linen-Blend Track Trousers $69.50 at madewell.com These relaxed-fitting trousers from Madewell feature some slight pleating at the waist for a chilled-out vibe that is one part retro and one part sporty.

The Pinstriped Pair Everlane The Easy Pant $60.00 at everlane.com If bold stripes are too much for you, this pair of pants from sustainable brand Everlane are a great alternative.

The Pastel Pair PAIGE Leema Linen Blend Pants $79.60 at nordstrom.com If I'm not wearing all-black in the summer, I'll probably be wearing these pastel trousers from PAIGE. They feel so sweet.

The Navy Pair Boden Portree Belted Pants $120.00 at bodenusa.com Wearing black and navy blue might be a fashion faux-pas, but I love how the two colors look together—especially on this pair of pants from Boden.

The Cropped Pair Joie Abbott Pant $148.00 at revolve.com Short gals—this pair is for you. Wearing cropped trousers means that you won't be swimming in excess fabric.

The Cargo Pair NYDJ Utility Pants In Plus Size $99.00 at nydj.com Cargo pants are one of the early-aughts-inspired pieces that are officially back for 2022. Wearing a pair of utility-style pants that are made from a lightweight linen fabric will make the piece feel fresh.