19 Pairs of Linen Pants That'll Keep You Cool in the Summer
Bring it on, 90-degree weather.
By Julia Marzovilla published
Linen is one of the best fabrics you can wear in scorching hot weather—the fiber is strong, absorbent, and dries quicker than cotton. Plus, breezy linen feels lightweight on your skin and is the perfect summertime material to lounge around in. There are so many clothes, from tops to bottoms, that are made of linen, but for our shopping purposes right now we'll focus on finding a classic pair of linen pants—one you'll want to wear every day. The bottoms are crucial to surviving summer heat waves if you feel like wearing pants that aren't jeans. This season, linen pants come in all different prints, colors, and even hem lengths, giving you a buffet of linen bottoms to sample. Ahead, we rounded up 19 pairs to try, knowing full well that one of these pants will end up in your summer outfit rotation.
Mango 100% Linen Pants
You can't go wrong with a pair of staple white linen beach pants in the summer. They're the perfect low-key beach coverup, too.
ZARA Linen Blend Linen Printed Pants
If a simple pair of monochrome linen pants aren't cutting it this year, why not go all out with this groovy pair from Zara?
Clalson Track Style Linen Pants
This pair of lightweight pants are my ideal summer pants. They also come in white, but I prefer wearing black all year round.
Enza Costa French Linen Easy Pants
Olive green is basically a neutral in my book, especially in the summer. It feels a little less harsh than black or dark brown.
Faithfull the Brand Lissandra Wide Leg Linen Pants
A belt makes everything better, right? This black pair of linen trousers from Faithfull the Brand feel so chic.
Venus Linen Drawstring Pants
This pair of drawstring pants from Venus is available in sizes XS through 3X and retails for just under $30, but I love them most of all because they feel like you're wearing the comfiest-ever pair of pajamas.
Ted Baker London Stripe Tapered Linen & Cotton Trousers
Yes, these trousers from Ted Baker are *technically* made from a linen and cotton blend, but they're too cute not to rave about.
Posse Exclusive Ducky Oversized Paperbag-Waist Linen Pants
Posse has become known across the internet for their selection of luxe linen pieces and this pair of white white trousers is no exception. Prepare to live in these.
Uniqlo Linen Blend Relaxed Straight Pants
Uniqlo can do no wrong. These pants look way more expensive than they are, so I may just pick up a few different colors.
M.M La Fleur The Chester Pant—Slubbed Stretch Linen
Wear these pants on the off-chance that you'll actually have to go into the office this summer.
Max Mara + Leisure Cristin Stretch-Linen Track Pants
You'll always look like you're an off-duty model in these jogger-style linen pants from Max Mara.
COS Straight Linen Pants
I love COS because all of their pieces feel so cool. Take, for instance, this pair of linen trousers that have some serious borrowed-from-my-boyfriend-energy.
Madewell Linen-Blend Track Trousers
These relaxed-fitting trousers from Madewell feature some slight pleating at the waist for a chilled-out vibe that is one part retro and one part sporty.
Everlane The Easy Pant
If bold stripes are too much for you, this pair of pants from sustainable brand Everlane are a great alternative.
PAIGE Leema Linen Blend Pants
If I'm not wearing all-black in the summer, I'll probably be wearing these pastel trousers from PAIGE. They feel so sweet.
Boden Portree Belted Pants
Wearing black and navy blue might be a fashion faux-pas, but I love how the two colors look together—especially on this pair of pants from Boden.
Joie Abbott Pant
Short gals—this pair is for you. Wearing cropped trousers means that you won't be swimming in excess fabric.
NYDJ Utility Pants In Plus Size
Cargo pants are one of the early-aughts-inspired pieces that are officially back for 2022. Wearing a pair of utility-style pants that are made from a lightweight linen fabric will make the piece feel fresh.
Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
